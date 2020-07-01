456 WOOD STREET

Amenities

ceiling fan extra storage microwave range refrigerator

Do you love downtown Dunedin? If so, then you will love the location just behind off Main Street! Quaint and charming, this apartment includes a great room upon entry, small kitchen and a master suite with adjoining bath. Large bonus room is attached to master and is setup an office but can be used for extra storage (laundry machines are in this room). Elevated property has no elevator must be able to walk stairs. Small yard. Affordable and ready for move in! Flexible terms - can do one month or many months. Located in alley behind Sterling Wine/Flanagan's on Main Street. Amazing location in the heart of everything Dunedin has to offer! Very close to Pioneer park (across street), the main location of festivals for every holiday, Wines the Blues, Friday farmers markets and more! Convenient shops as well as top rated restaurants. No pets, no roommates. Very flexible on timeframe. Short term rentals are not allowed due to current Covid restrictions but we can be flexible or do longer term. Available until June 30th, 2020. Owner holds active Fl brokers license.