All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 456 WOOD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
456 WOOD STREET
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

456 WOOD STREET

456 Wood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

456 Wood Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Do you love downtown Dunedin? If so, then you will love the location just behind off Main Street! Quaint and charming, this apartment includes a great room upon entry, small kitchen and a master suite with adjoining bath. Large bonus room is attached to master and is setup an office but can be used for extra storage (laundry machines are in this room). Elevated property has no elevator must be able to walk stairs. Small yard. Affordable and ready for move in! Flexible terms - can do one month or many months. Located in alley behind Sterling Wine/Flanagan's on Main Street. Amazing location in the heart of everything Dunedin has to offer! Very close to Pioneer park (across street), the main location of festivals for every holiday, Wines the Blues, Friday farmers markets and more! Convenient shops as well as top rated restaurants. No pets, no roommates. Very flexible on timeframe. Short term rentals are not allowed due to current Covid restrictions but we can be flexible or do longer term. Available until June 30th, 2020. Owner holds active Fl brokers license.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 WOOD STREET have any available units?
456 WOOD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 456 WOOD STREET have?
Some of 456 WOOD STREET's amenities include ceiling fan, extra storage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 WOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
456 WOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 WOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 456 WOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 456 WOOD STREET offer parking?
No, 456 WOOD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 456 WOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 456 WOOD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 WOOD STREET have a pool?
No, 456 WOOD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 456 WOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 456 WOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 456 WOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 456 WOOD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 456 WOOD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 456 WOOD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg