1137 KING ARTHUR COURT

Amenities
REMARKABLE LOCATION NEAR DOWNTOWN DUNEDIN, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, PUBLIC TRANSIT, DUNEDIN CAUSEWAY, AND THE BEACHES. Super clean end unit on the second floor! Well maintained 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo for rent. Kitchen opens up to the breakfast/dining room. Large living room space. Master bedroom has plenty of closet space with a master bathroom ensuite. Split bedroom plan. Washer/dryer inside the condo. Covered parking and storage closet are right below the condo with easy access to the second floor either by elevator or stairs. This community has a pool, tennis courts, and shuffleboard courts. 1 pet up to 20 pounds allowed with deposit. The owner prefers a non-smoker.