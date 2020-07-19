1137 KING ARTHUR COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool shuffle board cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

REMARKABLE LOCATION NEAR DOWNTOWN DUNEDIN, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, PUBLIC TRANSIT, DUNEDIN CAUSEWAY, AND THE BEACHES. Super clean end unit on the second floor! Well maintained 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo for rent. Kitchen opens up to the breakfast/dining room. Large living room space. Master bedroom has plenty of closet space with a master bathroom ensuite. Split bedroom plan. Washer/dryer inside the condo. Covered parking and storage closet are right below the condo with easy access to the second floor either by elevator or stairs. This community has a pool, tennis courts, and shuffleboard courts. 1 pet up to 20 pounds allowed with deposit. The owner prefers a non-smoker.