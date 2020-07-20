948 VIRGINIA STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony pool ceiling fan elevator pool table clubhouse

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator pool pool table bbq/grill

2nd story end unit located right next to the elevator. Livingroom/dining room combo, with extra area for an office. Screened balcony overlooking small pond. Bedroom has two closets. New cabinetry in kitchen and bath in 2017. Microwave/convection oven combination. No smoking and no pets. Great clubhouse with plenty of room to meet the neighbors. Pool table, ping pong table, library, kitchen and more. Extra large pool with lots of chairs and tables. There are spaces that have grills and picnic tables. Affordable living for the over 55 set.