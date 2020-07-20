All apartments in Dunedin
948 VIRGINIA STREET
Last updated June 13 2019 at 6:14 AM

948 VIRGINIA STREET

948 Virginia Street · No Longer Available
Location

948 Virginia Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
pool table
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
2nd story end unit located right next to the elevator. Livingroom/dining room combo, with extra area for an office. Screened balcony overlooking small pond. Bedroom has two closets. New cabinetry in kitchen and bath in 2017. Microwave/convection oven combination. No smoking and no pets. Great clubhouse with plenty of room to meet the neighbors. Pool table, ping pong table, library, kitchen and more. Extra large pool with lots of chairs and tables. There are spaces that have grills and picnic tables. Affordable living for the over 55 set.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 948 VIRGINIA STREET have any available units?
948 VIRGINIA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 948 VIRGINIA STREET have?
Some of 948 VIRGINIA STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 948 VIRGINIA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
948 VIRGINIA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 948 VIRGINIA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 948 VIRGINIA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 948 VIRGINIA STREET offer parking?
No, 948 VIRGINIA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 948 VIRGINIA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 948 VIRGINIA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 948 VIRGINIA STREET have a pool?
Yes, 948 VIRGINIA STREET has a pool.
Does 948 VIRGINIA STREET have accessible units?
No, 948 VIRGINIA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 948 VIRGINIA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 948 VIRGINIA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 948 VIRGINIA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 948 VIRGINIA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
