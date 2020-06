Amenities

Cozy, impeccable and beautiful apartment for rent in Coronado at Doral. Granite countertop and wood cabinets in the kitchen. Ceramic tile on the first floor and carpet on second floor. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Balcony, open floor plan and high impact windows. Renovated pool, gym and patrol security 24 hours. Great location really close to A+ schools, parks, shopping malls, restaurants, banks, Publix and others supermarket and pharmacy’s.