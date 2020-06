Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool new construction tennis court

Spacious and beautiful 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo located in Sandoral Condo in Doral. Fully tiled. Kitchen with breakfast area. Quiet small building. Very roomy bedroom with walk-in closet. Unit comes with separate storage room in the same floor. Washer inside the unit. Plenty of parking; 1-car assigned per unit, plus visitor’s parking. Club house with pool and tennis court. Approximately 5 blocks away from major highways and A schools. Very close to entertaining, dining and shopping.