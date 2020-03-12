Amenities

6435 Northwest 105th Court Apt #0, Doral, FL 33178 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/17/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful and modern Studio, fully furnished, located at the cosmo chic community called Landmark at Doral in south Florida, includes Internet, electricity, water, A/C, washer, dryer, kitchen, microware, refrigerator, kitchenware, silverware, TV, Clubhouse, resort style, pool, jacuzzi, tennis court, gym, sauna, entertaiment room. Landmark is located in the heart of Doral, where residents enjoy A grade schools, shopping malls, restaurants and others. It is near Miami International Airport, and major roads, like Florida Turnpike and Palmetto Expressway. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3592361 ]