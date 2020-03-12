All apartments in Doral
6435 Northwest 105th Court
Last updated June 19 2020 at 2:47 PM

6435 Northwest 105th Court

6435 Northwest 105th Court · (786) 592-2443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6435 Northwest 105th Court, Doral, FL 33178
Land Mark at Boral

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Studio

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
sauna
tennis court
6435 Northwest 105th Court Apt #0, Doral, FL 33178 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/17/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful and modern Studio, fully furnished, located at the cosmo chic community called Landmark at Doral in south Florida, includes Internet, electricity, water, A/C, washer, dryer, kitchen, microware, refrigerator, kitchenware, silverware, TV, Clubhouse, resort style, pool, jacuzzi, tennis court, gym, sauna, entertaiment room. Landmark is located in the heart of Doral, where residents enjoy A grade schools, shopping malls, restaurants and others. It is near Miami International Airport, and major roads, like Florida Turnpike and Palmetto Expressway. [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3592361 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6435 Northwest 105th Court have any available units?
6435 Northwest 105th Court has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6435 Northwest 105th Court have?
Some of 6435 Northwest 105th Court's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6435 Northwest 105th Court currently offering any rent specials?
6435 Northwest 105th Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6435 Northwest 105th Court pet-friendly?
No, 6435 Northwest 105th Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 6435 Northwest 105th Court offer parking?
No, 6435 Northwest 105th Court does not offer parking.
Does 6435 Northwest 105th Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6435 Northwest 105th Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6435 Northwest 105th Court have a pool?
Yes, 6435 Northwest 105th Court has a pool.
Does 6435 Northwest 105th Court have accessible units?
No, 6435 Northwest 105th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6435 Northwest 105th Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6435 Northwest 105th Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6435 Northwest 105th Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6435 Northwest 105th Court has units with air conditioning.
