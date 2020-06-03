All apartments in Doral
6202 NW 115th Pl
6202 NW 115th Pl

6202 Northwest 115th Place · No Longer Available
Location

6202 Northwest 115th Place, Doral, FL 33178

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Beautiful townhouse in Doral. Two bedrooms Two bath, Wood Laminate in the 2nd floor. Stainless Steel appliances. Washer and Dryer. Guard gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6202 NW 115th Pl have any available units?
6202 NW 115th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doral, FL.
Is 6202 NW 115th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6202 NW 115th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6202 NW 115th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 6202 NW 115th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 6202 NW 115th Pl offer parking?
No, 6202 NW 115th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 6202 NW 115th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6202 NW 115th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6202 NW 115th Pl have a pool?
No, 6202 NW 115th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6202 NW 115th Pl have accessible units?
No, 6202 NW 115th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6202 NW 115th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6202 NW 115th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6202 NW 115th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 6202 NW 115th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
