Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:11 PM

3050 NW 103rd Path

3050 North 103rd Path · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3050 North 103rd Path, Doral, FL 33172

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Beautiful contemporary townhouse located at Milan in Doral, 3 BR, 2 1/2 baths, recently painted. Great place to live for people who dream of an elegant home, centrally located and with a very dynamic and encouraging lifestyle. Golf lovers, whether they are professionals or beginners, the world-famous Doral Golf Resort & Spa is located in the nearby area for them to enjoy. Milan at Doral also counts with a Club House, swimming pool and a cabana. Close to A-rated schools, Dolphin Mall and major highwaysiP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3050 NW 103rd Path have any available units?
3050 NW 103rd Path has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3050 NW 103rd Path currently offering any rent specials?
3050 NW 103rd Path isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 NW 103rd Path pet-friendly?
No, 3050 NW 103rd Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 3050 NW 103rd Path offer parking?
No, 3050 NW 103rd Path does not offer parking.
Does 3050 NW 103rd Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3050 NW 103rd Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 NW 103rd Path have a pool?
Yes, 3050 NW 103rd Path has a pool.
Does 3050 NW 103rd Path have accessible units?
No, 3050 NW 103rd Path does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 NW 103rd Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 3050 NW 103rd Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3050 NW 103rd Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 3050 NW 103rd Path does not have units with air conditioning.
