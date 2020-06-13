3050 NW 103rd Path

Amenities

pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub

Beautiful contemporary townhouse located at Milan in Doral, 3 BR, 2 1/2 baths, recently painted. Great place to live for people who dream of an elegant home, centrally located and with a very dynamic and encouraging lifestyle. Golf lovers, whether they are professionals or beginners, the world-famous Doral Golf Resort & Spa is located in the nearby area for them to enjoy. Milan at Doral also counts with a Club House, swimming pool and a cabana. Close to A-rated schools, Dolphin Mall and major highwaysiP