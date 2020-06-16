All apartments in Doral
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:02 AM

11438 NW 62nd Ter

11438 Northwest 62nd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

11438 Northwest 62nd Terrace, Doral, FL 33178

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Beautiful Town House unit 219 with laminated and tile floor Very clean and pet friendly. Ready to move nice kitchen with granite counter top. Quiet unit in front of a park. 2nd floor windows with accordion shutters. community amenities include pool and playground. Ready to move.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11438 NW 62nd Ter have any available units?
11438 NW 62nd Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doral, FL.
What amenities does 11438 NW 62nd Ter have?
Some of 11438 NW 62nd Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11438 NW 62nd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
11438 NW 62nd Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11438 NW 62nd Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 11438 NW 62nd Ter is pet friendly.
Does 11438 NW 62nd Ter offer parking?
No, 11438 NW 62nd Ter does not offer parking.
Does 11438 NW 62nd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11438 NW 62nd Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11438 NW 62nd Ter have a pool?
Yes, 11438 NW 62nd Ter has a pool.
Does 11438 NW 62nd Ter have accessible units?
No, 11438 NW 62nd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 11438 NW 62nd Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11438 NW 62nd Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 11438 NW 62nd Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 11438 NW 62nd Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
