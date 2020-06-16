11438 NW 62nd Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

Beautiful Town House unit 219 with laminated and tile floor Very clean and pet friendly. Ready to move nice kitchen with granite counter top. Quiet unit in front of a park. 2nd floor windows with accordion shutters. community amenities include pool and playground. Ready to move.