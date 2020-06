Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Walk into a formal dining and living area before finding an open layout kitchen adjacent to family room with access to the backyard. First floor features 1 bedroom with full bathroom aand double car garage. 3 more bedrooms with ample closet space are found on the second floor along with 2 full bathrooms and a laundry room. Preferably property would be delivered furnished