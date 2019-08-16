10710 NW 66th St

Amenities

2,500 square feet apartment with Carrara white marble-like ceramic floors. Lake view, balcony, and three rooms. Formal Dining Room, Huge Living Room and Family Room and Fully Equipped and renewed kitchen. Huge Pantry and fully remodeled bathrooms with private Whirpool in the master room and a large shower. Ideal for a large family. This larger than most houses in Doral ideal for a family and that enjoys large spaces and privacy. Gated community has tennis court, soccer field, several lakes, spa, gym, two community pools and clubhouse. Exclusive community DORAL ISLES - CAPTIVA