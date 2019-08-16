All apartments in Doral
Last updated June 5 2020

10710 NW 66th St

10710 NW 66th St · (786) 536-9088
Location

10710 NW 66th St, Doral, FL 33178
Doral Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 408 · Avail. now

$2,999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
2,500 square feet apartment with Carrara white marble-like ceramic floors. Lake view, balcony, and three rooms. Formal Dining Room, Huge Living Room and Family Room and Fully Equipped and renewed kitchen. Huge Pantry and fully remodeled bathrooms with private Whirpool in the master room and a large shower. Ideal for a large family. This larger than most houses in Doral ideal for a family and that enjoys large spaces and privacy. Gated community has tennis court, soccer field, several lakes, spa, gym, two community pools and clubhouse. Exclusive community DORAL ISLES - CAPTIVA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10710 NW 66th St have any available units?
10710 NW 66th St has a unit available for $2,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10710 NW 66th St have?
Some of 10710 NW 66th St's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10710 NW 66th St currently offering any rent specials?
10710 NW 66th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10710 NW 66th St pet-friendly?
No, 10710 NW 66th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 10710 NW 66th St offer parking?
No, 10710 NW 66th St does not offer parking.
Does 10710 NW 66th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10710 NW 66th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10710 NW 66th St have a pool?
Yes, 10710 NW 66th St has a pool.
Does 10710 NW 66th St have accessible units?
No, 10710 NW 66th St does not have accessible units.
Does 10710 NW 66th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10710 NW 66th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10710 NW 66th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10710 NW 66th St does not have units with air conditioning.
