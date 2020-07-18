All apartments in Doral
10310 NW 76 Ter

10310 Northwest 76th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10310 Northwest 76th Terrace, Doral, FL 33178

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
new construction
tennis court
PINNACLE DORAL BEAUTIFUL AND MODERN HOUSE! Fully renovated, 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms, very spacious foyer, beautiful floor, Modern Kitchen With Quartz Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Modern Cabinets. Porcelain tile on the first floor and carpet on the second floor,wonderful living room. Fine carpentry at entertainment center, cabinets and closets. Amazing community Club House with pools, tennis courts, playground, gym, space for play live, and enjoy. A plus schools, AMAZING SPACES FOR RECREATION.CALL US NOW FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10310 NW 76 Ter have any available units?
10310 NW 76 Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doral, FL.
What amenities does 10310 NW 76 Ter have?
Some of 10310 NW 76 Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10310 NW 76 Ter currently offering any rent specials?
10310 NW 76 Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10310 NW 76 Ter pet-friendly?
No, 10310 NW 76 Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 10310 NW 76 Ter offer parking?
Yes, 10310 NW 76 Ter offers parking.
Does 10310 NW 76 Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10310 NW 76 Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10310 NW 76 Ter have a pool?
Yes, 10310 NW 76 Ter has a pool.
Does 10310 NW 76 Ter have accessible units?
No, 10310 NW 76 Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 10310 NW 76 Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10310 NW 76 Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 10310 NW 76 Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 10310 NW 76 Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
