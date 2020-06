Amenities

2/2 with newly renovated kitchen, stainless still appliances, marble floor throughout inlcuding both bedrooms and bathrooms. Large laundry room with washer/dryer in the unit. Great east Delray location: walking distance to shops and restaurants, close to Atlandtic Avenue, 1 mile to the beach. Water and basic cable included. Great pool is adjacent to the lake.