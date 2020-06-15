2905 Southwest 22nd Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Southwest 22nd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33445 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed. SPECTACULAR First Floor 2/2 Corner Condo for Rent. Fully renovated with brand new AC and Water Heater. New Washer-Dryer. Designated Shaded Car Parking to keep your car cool during summer and clean during Rainy days. Nice neighborhood. Nice big back yard where you can take a walk, play with your pets. Call or PM today for more info and showings!! 5*6*1*5*6*7*3*3*3*3 System ID# 7*0*6*2*6*3*8*4*0*1 Listing Courtesy of Century 21 Tenace Realty [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3567105 ]