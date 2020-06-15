2905 Southwest 22nd Avenue

Amenities
Southwest 22nd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33445 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed. SPECTACULAR First Floor 2/2 Corner Condo for Rent. Fully renovated with brand new AC and Water Heater. New Washer-Dryer. Designated Shaded Car Parking to keep your car cool during summer and clean during Rainy days. Nice neighborhood. Nice big back yard where you can take a walk, play with your pets. Call or PM today for more info and showings!! 5*6*1*5*6*7*3*3*3*3 System ID# 7*0*6*2*6*3*8*4*0*1 Listing Courtesy of Century 21 Tenace Realty [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3567105 ]