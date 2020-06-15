All apartments in Delray Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

2905 Southwest 22nd Avenue

2905 Southwest 22nd Avenue · (561) 567-3333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2905 Southwest 22nd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33445

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1141 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Southwest 22nd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33445 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed. SPECTACULAR First Floor 2/2 Corner Condo for Rent. Fully renovated with brand new AC and Water Heater. New Washer-Dryer. Designated Shaded Car Parking to keep your car cool during summer and clean during Rainy days. Nice neighborhood. Nice big back yard where you can take a walk, play with your pets. Call or PM today for more info and showings!! 5*6*1*5*6*7*3*3*3*3 System ID# 7*0*6*2*6*3*8*4*0*1 Listing Courtesy of Century 21 Tenace Realty [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3567105 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 Southwest 22nd Avenue have any available units?
2905 Southwest 22nd Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2905 Southwest 22nd Avenue have?
Some of 2905 Southwest 22nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 Southwest 22nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Southwest 22nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Southwest 22nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2905 Southwest 22nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2905 Southwest 22nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2905 Southwest 22nd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2905 Southwest 22nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2905 Southwest 22nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Southwest 22nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 2905 Southwest 22nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Southwest 22nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2905 Southwest 22nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Southwest 22nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2905 Southwest 22nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
