Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan ice maker

PINES OF DELRAY (55+) UNFURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL.This recently renovated 2/2 1st floor retreat has been transformed into a bright modern inviting space with premium European style impact windows and doors - offering exceptional security and quietness. Newer Sterling Oak laminate plank flooring throughout; recently painted in designer colors; enhanced kitchen cabinets with newer modern counter tops and tile back splash; NEW RANGE AND NEW DISHWASHER just installed.; larger size washer-dryer; updated bathrooms with newer elongated toilets and newer sink faucets; newer electrical panel; newer water heater, modern ceiling fan, all LED lighting & white faux wood blinds.Secure french doors lead to private screen patio with bamboo blinds. Newer modern style door handles and light switches.