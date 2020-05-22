59 NW 44th Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with one car garage located in a beautiful and quiet family community. Large screened in patio is great for BBQing and entertaining. House comes with hurricane shields (in the garage). Located in the heart of Deerfield Beach and only a few minutes from the beach. Clean and freshly painted, this home has newer carpeting, newer vanity in 2nd bathroom. Quiet Waters Elementary School is across the street and just a few minutes drive. Lyons Creek Middle and Monarch High School round out the school districts for this community. HOA requires $500 security deposit.