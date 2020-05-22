All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

59 NW 44th Terrace

59 Northwest 44th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

59 Northwest 44th Terrace, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with one car garage located in a beautiful and quiet family community. Large screened in patio is great for BBQing and entertaining. House comes with hurricane shields (in the garage). Located in the heart of Deerfield Beach and only a few minutes from the beach. Clean and freshly painted, this home has newer carpeting, newer vanity in 2nd bathroom. Quiet Waters Elementary School is across the street and just a few minutes drive. Lyons Creek Middle and Monarch High School round out the school districts for this community. HOA requires $500 security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 NW 44th Terrace have any available units?
59 NW 44th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deerfield Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 59 NW 44th Terrace have?
Some of 59 NW 44th Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 NW 44th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
59 NW 44th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 NW 44th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 59 NW 44th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 59 NW 44th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 59 NW 44th Terrace does offer parking.
Does 59 NW 44th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 NW 44th Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 NW 44th Terrace have a pool?
No, 59 NW 44th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 59 NW 44th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 59 NW 44th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 59 NW 44th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 NW 44th Terrace has units with dishwashers.
