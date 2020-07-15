229 Grantham B

Amenities

This lovely one-bedroom, two bath apartment, conveniently accessible by elevator, is one of the most sought after in the village. The patio can be a second bedroom or office, if desired, boasting a beautiful lake view. Owner very responsive to tenant's needs. The unit is very well taken care of and clean. The community pool is just a few steps away. The 55+ community has so many amenities that you will want to remain for years. CVE has a state-of-the-art theatre, dozens of classes, first class security, and loads of entertainment. Easy access to community and public transportation. Available 9/15/2020. One occupant must be at least 55 years old.