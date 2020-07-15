All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Location

229 Grantham B, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
West Deerfield Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 229 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
elevator
media room
range
This lovely one-bedroom, two bath apartment, conveniently accessible by elevator, is one of the most sought after in the village. The patio can be a second bedroom or office, if desired, boasting a beautiful lake view. Owner very responsive to tenant's needs. The unit is very well taken care of and clean. The community pool is just a few steps away. The 55+ community has so many amenities that you will want to remain for years. CVE has a state-of-the-art theatre, dozens of classes, first class security, and loads of entertainment. Easy access to community and public transportation. Available 9/15/2020. One occupant must be at least 55 years old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Grantham B have any available units?
229 Grantham B has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 Grantham B have?
Some of 229 Grantham B's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Grantham B currently offering any rent specials?
229 Grantham B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Grantham B pet-friendly?
No, 229 Grantham B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 229 Grantham B offer parking?
No, 229 Grantham B does not offer parking.
Does 229 Grantham B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 Grantham B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Grantham B have a pool?
Yes, 229 Grantham B has a pool.
Does 229 Grantham B have accessible units?
No, 229 Grantham B does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Grantham B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 Grantham B has units with dishwashers.
