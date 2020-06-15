1939 NE 5th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Furnished monthly rental available Dec-Mar $10k, May 15th-Sept $3800K, Oct-Nov $8k.Totally remodeled 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath modern home steps away from the beach & all the restaurants & shops of Deerfield Beach incld the famous pier. 25 ft ceilings, & open floor plan make the living space stunning & great for entertaining. 2015 ROOF & AC, IMPACT Windows & Doors, tankless water heater, w the master bedroom on the 1st floor. Huge master walk-in closet & bathrooms in all 3 bedrooms as well a 1/2 bath downstairs. Guests rooms have their own private stairwell for extreme privacy. Full size washer/dryer inside and 2 spots on driveway, which you can fit up to 4 cars. Will not disappoint! Pets allowed with owner approval. Also available for SHORT TERM RENTAL and on VRBO ID 1757209. NO HOA.