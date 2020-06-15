All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

1939 NE 5th Street

1939 Northeast 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1939 Northeast 5th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Ocean Vue

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Furnished monthly rental available Dec-Mar $10k, May 15th-Sept $3800K, Oct-Nov $8k.Totally remodeled 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath modern home steps away from the beach & all the restaurants & shops of Deerfield Beach incld the famous pier. 25 ft ceilings, & open floor plan make the living space stunning & great for entertaining. 2015 ROOF & AC, IMPACT Windows & Doors, tankless water heater, w the master bedroom on the 1st floor. Huge master walk-in closet & bathrooms in all 3 bedrooms as well a 1/2 bath downstairs. Guests rooms have their own private stairwell for extreme privacy. Full size washer/dryer inside and 2 spots on driveway, which you can fit up to 4 cars. Will not disappoint! Pets allowed with owner approval. Also available for SHORT TERM RENTAL and on VRBO ID 1757209. NO HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1939 NE 5th Street have any available units?
1939 NE 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deerfield Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1939 NE 5th Street have?
Some of 1939 NE 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1939 NE 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1939 NE 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 NE 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1939 NE 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1939 NE 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1939 NE 5th Street does offer parking.
Does 1939 NE 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1939 NE 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 NE 5th Street have a pool?
No, 1939 NE 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1939 NE 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 1939 NE 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1939 NE 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1939 NE 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
