1939 NE 5th Street

Amenities
Furnished monthly rental available Dec-Mar $10k, May 15th-Sept $3800K, Oct-Nov $8k.Totally remodeled 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath modern home steps away from the beach & all the restaurants & shops of Deerfield Beach incld the famous pier. 25 ft ceilings, & open floor plan make the living space stunning & great for entertaining. 2015 ROOF & AC, IMPACT Windows & Doors, tankless water heater, w the master bedroom on the 1st floor. Huge master walk-in closet & bathrooms in all 3 bedrooms as well a 1/2 bath downstairs. Guests rooms have their own private stairwell for extreme privacy. Full size washer/dryer inside and 2 spots on driveway, which you can fit up to 4 cars. Will not disappoint! Pets allowed with owner approval. Also available for SHORT TERM RENTAL and on VRBO ID 1757209. NO HOA.