Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room pool media room tennis court

FULLY FURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL, CLEAN AND READY FOR ITS NEW TENANTS...IN GREAT AREA OF CENTURY, CLUBHOUSE IS A STONES THROW AWAY!! ASSOCIATION CLAIMS 55+ CENTURY VILLAGE HAS TONS OF AMENITIES FROM ALL THE POOLS TO THE THEATER, TENNIS COURTS, GAME ROOMS, CLASSES, FITNESS CENTER, COURTESY SHUTTLE AND SO MUCH MORE!