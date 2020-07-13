Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance internet access lobby online portal garage parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry pool table

The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes is luxurious mid-rise living located in the heart of Daytona Beachside. Choose your new home from our unique selection of polished one, two or three bedroom homes for rent or opt for a stylish industrial loft apartment. Your home at The Overlook features several upgrades, such as stainless steel appliances, granite-style countertops and wood-style flooring. Look out onto fabulous waterfront views and cool ocean breezes from your private balcony. Residents also enjoy our lavish clubhouse, 24 hour fitness center, elevators and limited card lobby access. Relax by watching the dolphins play while laying by our resort style swimming pool overlooking the intracoastal waterway.

Stop in today and reserve you home at The Overlook at Daytona!