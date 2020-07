Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog park elevator fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage trash valet cats allowed gym courtyard internet access yoga

The Life You’ve Been Waiting For: At Sands Parc, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle. Come home to a gourmet-style kitchen with clean finishes, open-concept living and generous closets. Relax by our saltwater pool or indulge your inner-chef with our outdoor grilling area. In the heart of Daytona Beach, we are a moments away from your choice of craft coffee, tasty desserts, happy-hour brews and gourmet food. For retail therapy in minutes, you can visit Volusia Mall or Tanger Outlets. Experience excitement outside and tranquility inside at Sands Parc.