Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center car wash area clubhouse guest parking hot tub internet access racquetball court tennis court

ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES

Come home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway. Local shopping, dining, and entertainment can be found just around the corner. Nearby Interstate 95 is your gateway to fun and excitement in Volusia County.