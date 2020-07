Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage car wash area courtyard dog park game room pool table

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*** Andros Isles Luxury Apartments delivers an island-inspired atmosphere right in the heart of Daytona Beach, Florida. This pet-friendly community offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent with stylish shared spaces and scenic views. Come home and relax by the tropical swimming pool w/ poolside grills and cabana lounges. Each apartment features custom cabinetry with brushed satin pulls, premium track and pendant lighting, decorative crown molding, nine foot ceilings and a private patio or balcony. Take comfort with an in-home washer and dryer, relaxing garden style bathtubs and iPod docking stations with surround sound.