Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:07 PM

53 Apartments for rent in Dania Beach, FL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Dania Beach apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
30 Units Available
Dania Beach
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
1155 SE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,393
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
978 sqft
Minutes from the canal and US-1. Recently renovated to include updated appliances, patio or balcony in each unit, and new countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Results within 1 mile of Dania Beach
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:16 PM
$
20 Units Available
441 Corridor
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,061
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
$
69 Units Available
Harbordale
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,699
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,866
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1187 sqft
Elegant units near the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Pet-friendly apartments have fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Keep active in the swimming pool or at the onsite gym.
Results within 5 miles of Dania Beach
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
29 Units Available
Plantation Gardens Apartment Homes
7616 NW 5th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes located close to Fort Lauderdale, shops and restaurants. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Community features two swimming pool, a fitness center and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
11 Units Available
The Waterways
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,739
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,554
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk in closets, washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony. Community features heated bayside pool, fitness center and water fountains. Located just five minutes from the beach.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
43 Units Available
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,402
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1312 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
8 Units Available
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,659
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1358 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
$
54 Units Available
Coral Ridge
Sunrise Harbor
1030 Seminole Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,922
987 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1458 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,109
1908 sqft
Modern apartment homes with designer kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. This stylish community features a tennis court, pool, wine room, courtyard, and hot tub. Near Hugh Taylor Birch State Park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
$
27 Units Available
Flagler Heights
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,544
1355 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off North Federal Highway (US-1). In-unit amenities include dishwasher, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Community features bike storage, courtyard, pool and pool table.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:44 PM
$
14 Units Available
Sunset Palms
7400 Stirling Rd, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,139
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
837 sqft
Beautiful apartments near Lakeside Town Shops and Beth David Memorial Gardens. Units are air-conditioned with ample storage. Community boasts tennis and basketball courts and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 12:05 PM
$
42 Units Available
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,620
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,113
1404 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
40 Units Available
Poinsettia Heights
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,533
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,919
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1107 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Right Outside Your Door, Opportunities for anything await.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
37 Units Available
Flagler Heights
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,585
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,907
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,351
1200 sqft
The Whitney offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes with den options. Modern features including wood inspired porcelain flooring, designer light, and plumbing fixtures with luxe roller shades complete your home.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 12:10 PM
$
7 Units Available
Inverrary 441
1196 NW 40th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,124
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1000 sqft
Located just across the street from Broward Regional Center Park and close to dining and shopping. Tile kitchen and bath floors, oversized bedrooms, and screened balconies.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
92 Units Available
Progresso Village
The Six13
613 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
903 sqft
Visualize an unparalleled living experience at The Six13, home to Fort Lauderdale's brand new 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
13 Units Available
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1225 sqft
Amenities include onsite gym, multiple pools, tennis and racquetball courts, stocked lakes, and more. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, recently renovated units within minutes of the Turnpike, I-75, I-95, and the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
18 Units Available
Wilton Manors
Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,595
810 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1440 sqft
Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, a gym, garages, in-unit laundry and pet-friendly units. In a walkable area of Wilton Manors west of Federal Highway.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
423 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Las Olas Walk
106 S Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,602
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,759
1222 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1407 sqft
Our luxury apartment community features a variety of studio, one, two, & three-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
$
219 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,610
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1063 sqft
Introducing Motif, brand new apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, near the F.A.T. Village Arts District.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
$
49 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,535
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1152 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
$
14 Units Available
Wilton Manors
Wilton Tower
520 NE 20th St, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,497
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community offering updated townhomes and apartments. Interiors feature granite countertops, new appliances and new carpeting. Stunning, resort-style layout with a pool and lots of green space.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
$
3 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Exchange Lofts
115 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,970
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Air-conditioned units with in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops. Pet-friendly community with coffee bar and media room. Swimming pool on site. Easy access to I-95.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
15 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,945
897 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1268 sqft
Twenty-six-story tower in Beverly Heights with panoramic views. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite counters and air conditioning. On-site conference room, gym and business center. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 21 at 01:10 AM
$
16 Units Available
Walnut Creek
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1232 sqft
Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Dania Beach, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Dania Beach apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Dania Beach apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

