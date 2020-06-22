3349 SW 44th Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction pool table ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool table new construction

WATERFRONT RENTAL!!!! With DOCK!!! House is beautifully furnished and furniture is negotiable if the tenant would like to keep it or rent at 2700.00 unfurnished, Furnished including a pool table is 2900.00 a month, house has amazing modern kitchen with all the bells and whistles including a pasta arm and imported chef stove from Italy, Huge Island in kitchen, Very large Laundry room that can also be used as office space. House has cameras and new hurricane roof, All windows are hurricane proof and sound proof as well. This house has been very well maintained and is ready for a tenant ASAP!!!