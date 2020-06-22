All apartments in Dania Beach
3349 SW 44th Ct
3349 SW 44th Ct

3349 Southwest 44th Court · (305) 794-9998
Location

3349 Southwest 44th Court, Dania Beach, FL 33312
Dania Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit n/a · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
pool table
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool table
new construction
WATERFRONT RENTAL!!!! With DOCK!!! House is beautifully furnished and furniture is negotiable if the tenant would like to keep it or rent at 2700.00 unfurnished, Furnished including a pool table is 2900.00 a month, house has amazing modern kitchen with all the bells and whistles including a pasta arm and imported chef stove from Italy, Huge Island in kitchen, Very large Laundry room that can also be used as office space. House has cameras and new hurricane roof, All windows are hurricane proof and sound proof as well. This house has been very well maintained and is ready for a tenant ASAP!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3349 SW 44th Ct have any available units?
3349 SW 44th Ct has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3349 SW 44th Ct have?
Some of 3349 SW 44th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3349 SW 44th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3349 SW 44th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3349 SW 44th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3349 SW 44th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dania Beach.
Does 3349 SW 44th Ct offer parking?
No, 3349 SW 44th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3349 SW 44th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3349 SW 44th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3349 SW 44th Ct have a pool?
No, 3349 SW 44th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3349 SW 44th Ct have accessible units?
No, 3349 SW 44th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3349 SW 44th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3349 SW 44th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3349 SW 44th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3349 SW 44th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
