17500 Northwest 67th Place H4 - 1
17500 Northwest 67th Place H4 - 1

17500 Northwest 67th Place · (305) 301-5993
Location

17500 Northwest 67th Place, Country Club, FL 33015

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and recently renovated one bedroom and one bathroom apartment. Nice location, close to main highways, schools, restaurants, department stores, shopping centers and more. Pet friendly community.
Schedule a visit at anytime.

Contact Information:
Barbara Antonini
Beautiful and recently renovated two bedroom and one bathroom apartment. Nice location, close to main highways, schools, restaurants, department stores, shopping centers and more. Pet friendly community.
Schedule a visit at anytime.

Contact Information:
Adriana Robles
(305) 301-5993

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17500 Northwest 67th Place H4 - 1 have any available units?
17500 Northwest 67th Place H4 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Country Club, FL.
Is 17500 Northwest 67th Place H4 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
17500 Northwest 67th Place H4 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17500 Northwest 67th Place H4 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17500 Northwest 67th Place H4 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 17500 Northwest 67th Place H4 - 1 offer parking?
No, 17500 Northwest 67th Place H4 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 17500 Northwest 67th Place H4 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17500 Northwest 67th Place H4 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17500 Northwest 67th Place H4 - 1 have a pool?
No, 17500 Northwest 67th Place H4 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 17500 Northwest 67th Place H4 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 17500 Northwest 67th Place H4 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 17500 Northwest 67th Place H4 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17500 Northwest 67th Place H4 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17500 Northwest 67th Place H4 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 17500 Northwest 67th Place H4 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
