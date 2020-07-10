184 Apartments for rent in Country Club, FL with washer-dryer

/
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
$
28 Units Available
Country Club Towers
18335 NW 68th Ave, Country Club, FL
Studio
$1,275
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1122 sqft
Just off the Ronald Reagan Turnpike, a few blocks from Country Club Plaza and Country Village Park. Updated townhomes with granite countertops, glass-enclosed showers, ceramic tile and roll-up window shades.
Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
Contact for Availability
Fairway View
6881 NW 173rd Dr, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
947 sqft
This community has great amenities such as an on-site gym, swimming pool, playground and clubhouse. The pet-friendly property is just minutes from the retail and dining areas along Palmetto Expressway. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
7205 NW 173rd Dr
7205 Northwest 173rd Drive, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
904 sqft
No Showings until July 1 - Tenant Occupied DO Not Disturb. Beautiful 2/2 in Bonita Golf View. Community offers clubhouse, pool and park with beautiful green space. Spacious unit with bright kitchen, spacious master with updated master bath.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
18328 NW 68th AVE #P
18328 Northwest 68th Avenue, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
744 sqft
Stunning 1/1 Condo unit in La Hacienda Condominium - Stunning Condo unit one bedroom and one bathroom in the family oriented and gated community of La Hacienda.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
6760 NW 182 St
6760 Northwest 182nd Street, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great and beautiful two floors 3/2/1 unit at Marquis Villa II Condo. Nice open kitchen with great appliances, washer and dryer inside the unit.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
18027 NW 74th Path
18027 Northwest 74th Path, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
Excellent Condition! Ready to move!
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Country Lake
6045 NW 186th St
6045 Northwest 186th Street, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
This is the apartment that you are looking for, two story condo like a Townhouse, it is difficult to find this style, 2 master bedrooms 2 and a half bathrooms, washer and dryer inside, an extra large closet for storage underneath the staircase, the
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
18356 NW 68th Ave
18356 Northwest 68th Avenue, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Charming well kept 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom in GATED COMMUNITY in Hialeah. With Community pool. Ceramic floors downstairs, wood laminate upstairs. Granite countertops in kitchen. Washer and dryer inside unit.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
7562 NW 176th Ter
7562 Northwest 176th Terrace, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Back on the Market!! Rarely available 3 bed 2 bath SINGLE STORY corner townhome in Lilandia Estates. Spacious corner unit is tiled throughout and has a split bedroom floor plan, ample garden/patio & single car garage.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
18310 NW 68th Ave
18310 Northwest 68th Avenue, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
735 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in first floor, condominium La Hacienda. Unit in very good conditions, tiled floors, new appliances, washer and dryer inside the unit, 1 assigned parking space, another parking space available for rent.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
7070 NW 177th St
7070 Northwest 177th Street, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Perfect Townhouse in Shoma Homes of Country Club for Rent! 3 Beds / 2 Baths. Tile and wood flooring. Open kitchen layout with custom cabinetry. Quartz countertop. Stainless steel appliances. Community pool. Washer/Dryer inside the unit.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
18346 NW 68th Ave
18346 Northwest 68th Avenue, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
BEAUTIFUL CONDO 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH, 1ST FLOOR UNIT, TILE FLOOR, GATED COMMUNITY, MANY AMENITIES WASHER & DRYER INSIDE UNIT
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
17335 NW 67th Pl
17335 Northwest 67th Place, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Beautiful End Unit Townhome in Desirable Miami lakes. Conveniently Located Near Schools, Shops, Restaurants and Expressways. Gated Community. Washer and Dryer in unit.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
6995 NW 173rd Dr
6995 Northwest 173rd Drive, Country Club, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
BEAUTIFUL MEDITERRANEAN STYLE TOWNHOUSE WITH AMAZING LAKE VIEW!. UNIT LOCATED IN BONITA GOLFVIEW TOWNVILLAS, A QUIET AND SAFE COMMUNITY IN PALM SPRINGS NORTH AREA. IT FEATURES 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM, PLUS BONUS BEDROOM.
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
The Moors
6296 NW 186th St
6296 Northwest 186th Street, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Charming 2/2 at Mediterranean Villas. Second-floor unit newly renovated, new cabinets, new laminated floor in the entire unit, washer and dryer inside.
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
7060 NW 177th St
7060 NW 177th St, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the heart of PSN! Well maintained community with pool. Washer and dryer inside unit. Walking distance to shopping centers and parks. Near all A+ schools.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
7321 NW 174th Ter
7321 Northwest 174th Terrace, Country Club, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
MOVE IN READY TOWN HOUSE IN A QUIET AND SAFE COMMUNITY HAVING 4BED 3 BATH. TWO RESERVED PARKING AND GUEST PARKING. LAMINATED AND TILE FLOOR. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT. EASY ACCESS TO PALMETTO, I-75. I 95, TURNPIKE.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
The Moors
18216 Mediterranean Blvd
18216 Mediterranean Boulevard, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo located in tranquil “The Moors” neighborhood. Condo features updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Country Club
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
277 Units Available
Eurus at Miramar
4970 Southwest 124th Avenue, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,574
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1300 sqft
New one, two, and three-bedroom apartments situated within the quaint romance of a modern Tuscan village. Experience a residential community that provides ample access to social gathering and personal escape.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
24 Units Available
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1393 sqft
IMT Mirarmar is a newly renovated luxury apartment complex that has easy access to both the Florida Turnpike and I-75. Each unit offers granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5061 sw 139 av
5061 SW 139th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1550 sqft
Miramar waterfront house - Property Id: 282544 This 3/2 waterfront single house is a must see! Located inside a gated community, this house features an open layout with a formal dining area and a family room.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
13847 SW 52ND ST
13847 SW 52nd Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
##BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES TO BE INSTALLED PRIOR TO MOVE-IN## DON'T MISS THIS GORGEOUS UPDATED 3/2/2CG WATERFRONT HOME IN THE GATED VIZCAYA COMMUNITY OF SANTORINI ISLES.
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Silver Falls
13383 SW 44th St
13383 SW 44th Street, Miramar, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2101 sqft
MOVE IN READY, Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 and a half bath located in gated community with 24 hrs security. This property features a master bedroom on suite located on the second floor with huge his and hers walk-in closets.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Silver Falls
13105 SW 42nd St
13105 SW 42nd Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
VERY NICE TH 3/2 SECOND FLOOR CONDO W/GARAGE AND ANOTHER ONE PARKING MORE GUEST.OVERLOOKING THE LAKE. AMPLE KITCHEN , FORMAL LIVING/DINING AREA.
