2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:49 PM
142 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Country Club, FL
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
$
30 Units Available
Country Club Towers
18335 NW 68th Ave, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1122 sqft
Just off the Ronald Reagan Turnpike, a few blocks from Country Club Plaza and Country Village Park. Updated townhomes with granite countertops, glass-enclosed showers, ceramic tile and roll-up window shades.
Fairway View
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
Contact for Availability
Fairway View
6881 NW 173rd Dr, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
947 sqft
This community has great amenities such as an on-site gym, swimming pool, playground and clubhouse. The pet-friendly property is just minutes from the retail and dining areas along Palmetto Expressway. Units feature hardwood flooring.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Lake
1 Unit Available
18870 NW 57 AVE #306
18870 Northwest 57th Court, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1106 sqft
Fantastic Condo 2/2 at Villa Rustica Community - Fantastic and Spacious 2/2 Condo Unit in the gated community of Villa Rustica.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
17500 NW 68TH Ave. #D-3002
17500 Northwest 68th Avenue, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1070 sqft
Nice 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms in Miami Lake with an Open balcony and water view. SS Appliances, No Washer/Dryer, Freshly Painted. Building have elevators. Ready to move in. First, Last And Security Deposit to move in. Easy to show. Great Schools
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Country Club of Miami Estates
1 Unit Available
7165 Northwest 186th Street #A507 - 1
7165 Northwest 186th Street, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
960 sqft
Great Unit at Las Brisas. 2 Beds, 2 Baths. Located in a high demand rental area and close to shopping and major highways. Vacant. Easy to show
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Country Club of Miami Estates
1 Unit Available
7075 Northwest 186th Street Unit # C 508 (34F) - 1
7075 Northwest 186th Street, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
939 sqft
CENTRALLY LOCATED 2/2 UNIT IN LAS BRISAS IN WEST HIALEAH. CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS, HOSPITALS, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS AND MUCH MORE. VACANT. EASY TO SHOW
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
17720 NW 73rd Ave
17720 Northwest 73rd Avenue, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
967 sqft
Great Location!!! Beautiful Renovated unit with 2 bedroom/2 baths at Shoma Home at Country Club of Miami.Kitchen with All New Appliances, Granite Countertop & Wooden cabinet, Washer and dryer inside unit.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
7005 NW 173rd Dr
7005 Northwest 173rd Drive, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great Townhouse!!! This unit features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Tile floor throughout the building, Open Balcony with 2 Assigned parking spaces.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Country Lake
1 Unit Available
6155 NW 186th St
6155 Northwest 186th Street, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1004 sqft
Great open space with lots of natural light. Two bedrooms, two bath, very well maintained, freshly painted, bathrooms and kitchen recently renovated. Corner unit located on third floor gives a lot of privacy and quietness to the property.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
7200 NW 179th St
7200 Northwest 179th Street, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
883 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, excellent condition, updated kitchen, granite counter top, stain steel appliances, ceramic floors,ready-to-install facilities washer & Dryer in unit, 1 parking space assigned, Gym, Pool. Excellent location! .
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
6930 Miami Gardens Dr
6930 Northwest 186th Street, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Bright and spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, large balcony to enjoy the view. Do not miss this rental opportunity!!!!Just minutes from Turnpike, I-75 and Palmetto. Centrally located.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Country Lake
1 Unit Available
18833 NW 64th Ct
18833 Northwest 64th Court, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome to your wonderful new home! Elegantly renovated, spacious open layout. Master bedroom suite and 2nd bedroom each open up via sliding glass doors to the back enclosed patio. Lots of natural light.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
6970 NW 186th St
6970 Northwest 186th Street, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT COMPLETELY RENOVATED!!!!!!!CENTRALLY LOCATED APT. BY MIAMI LAKES,A COUPLE OF BLOCKS FROM COUNTRY CLUB OF MIAMI. VERY SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT ROOMS WITH LARGE CLOSETS FROM WALL TO WALL. NEW AC, LAUNDRY ROOM ON EACH FLOOR.
1 of 16
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
The Moors
1 Unit Available
6296 NW 186th St
6296 Northwest 186th Street, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Charming 2/2 at Mediterranean Villas. Second-floor unit newly renovated, new cabinets, new laminated floor in the entire unit, washer and dryer inside.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
18244 NW 61st Ave
18244 Northwest 61st Avenue, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 18244 NW 61st Ave in Country Club. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
7060 NW 177th St
7060 NW 177th St, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the heart of PSN! Well maintained community with pool. Washer and dryer inside unit. Walking distance to shopping centers and parks. Near all A+ schools.
Results within 1 mile of Country Club
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
25 Units Available
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1347 sqft
IMT Mirarmar is a newly renovated luxury apartment complex that has easy access to both the Florida Turnpike and I-75. Each unit offers granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5045 NW 186th St
5045 Northwest 186th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
REDUCED....
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
7400 Miami Lakes Dr
7400 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
In the heart of Miami Lakes 2 bed 2 bath, all tile, washer and dryer in the unit. Renovated bathrooms. Nice complex closer to everything, Palmetto, I 75. Available March 03/15/2020. Pool, Playground, tennis. Community Pool. Gym.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
17101 NW 57th #216. Opa Locka. El Palmar
17101 NW 57th Ave, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
875 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in Miami Dade. Close to schools, major highways, and shopping.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Miami Lakes Town Center
1 Unit Available
15515 N Miami Lakeway N
15515 Miami Lakeway N, Miami Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Remodeled Beautiful 2 room, 1 bath very nice kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances great location schools, supermarkets, plaza, perfect for a family
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
7440 Miami Lakes Dr
7440 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful Aparment for rent in Miami Lakes. OWNER MOTIVATED!!! Luminous, 1st. floor condo. Master bedroom has its own bath and walk-in-closet. Tile flooring throughout. Great view to the Tenis Court.
1 of 13
Last updated April 16 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
15018 Royal Palm Court
15018 Royal Palm Court, Miami Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
720 sqft
15018 Royal Palm Court, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 04/15/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4870 NW 184th Ter
4870 Northwest 184th Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Unique rental opportunity, single family home of 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with additional units attached to home; individually rented with private entrances and parking. Located near shopping centers, schools, highways and public transportation.
