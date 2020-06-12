/
3 bedroom apartments
151 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Country Club, FL
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
30 Units Available
Country Club Towers
18335 NW 68th Ave, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,428
1638 sqft
Just off the Ronald Reagan Turnpike, a few blocks from Country Club Plaza and Country Village Park. Updated townhomes with granite countertops, glass-enclosed showers, ceramic tile and roll-up window shades.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Moors
1 Unit Available
6365 Northwest 173rd Street
6365 Northwest 173rd Street, Country Club, FL
Good Credit + Proof Of income required to rent Wont Last Long Contact me for showing More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/hialeah-fl?lid=12650976 (RLNE5623823)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
7245 NW 173rd Dr 250
7245 Northwest 173rd Drive, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1 sqft
BEAUTIFUL & COMFORTABLE 3/3 TOWNHOUSE! Water front, nice view in the backyard, tile floors, one room in first floor, very well located near good schools, supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, restaurants, etc.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
7080 NW 174th Ter
7080 Northwest 174th Terrace, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 bedroom/3 bath townhouse, centrally located and close to major highways. Beautiful view of lake and walking path. Unit is currently rented until June 15th, available to move in July 1st.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
7337 NW 174th Ter
7337 Northwest 174th Terrace, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful townhome in Shoma Homes Villa. 3 bedrooms and 3 baths with porcelain tile downstairs and laminate in bedrooms. Washer and dryer.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6995 NW 173rd Dr
6995 Northwest 173rd Drive, Country Club, FL
BEAUTIFUL MEDITERRANEAN STYLE TOWNHOUSE WITH AMAZING LAKE VIEW!. UNIT LOCATED IN BONITA GOLFVIEW TOWNVILLAS, A QUIET AND SAFE COMMUNITY IN PALM SPRINGS NORTH AREA. IT FEATURES 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM, PLUS BONUS BEDROOM.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
The Moors
1 Unit Available
6334 NW 170th Ln
6334 Northwest 170th Lane, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath unit nestled in this cozy town house community. Association features numerous amenities such as: pool, tennis, clubhouse and also provides optional clubs you may join as well.
Results within 1 mile of Country Club
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1393 sqft
IMT Mirarmar is a newly renovated luxury apartment complex that has easy access to both the Florida Turnpike and I-75. Each unit offers granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Miami Lakes Industrial Park
1 Unit Available
5779 NW 151st St Miami Lakes
5779 Northwest 151st Street, Miami Lakes, FL
3,000 sqft Warehouse - Property Id: 158414 ARCHITECTURAL BEAUTY. 3000 square foot, two story flex space with gorgeous interiors suit for a myriad of uses. Must see to appreciate.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5061 sw 139 av
5061 SW 139th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1550 sqft
Miramar waterfront house - Property Id: 282544 This 3/2 waterfront single house is a must see! Located inside a gated community, this house features an open layout with a formal dining area and a family room.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Silver Falls
1 Unit Available
13383 SW 44th St
13383 SW 44th Street, Miramar, FL
MOVE IN READY, Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 and a half bath located in gated community with 24 hrs security. This property features a master bedroom on suite located on the second floor with huge his and hers walk-in closets.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Silver Falls
1 Unit Available
12462 SW 44th Ct
12462 SW 44th Court, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2002 sqft
End unit. 3 Bedroom 3 full baths with a Den/Office downstairs. 1 car garage. Unit has lovely porcelain floors downstairs and wood laminate upstairs. Very spacious bedrooms with over sized walk in closet in master. Separate tub and shower in master.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
5081 SW 136th Terrace
5081 SW 136th Terrace, Miramar, FL
Vizcaya community 5081 SW 136th Ter, Miramar, FL 33027 Beautiful Single Family home in the safe and desirable Large and spacious home with new appliances and fresh paint. All laminate and tile flooring throughout. Large yard for entertaining.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
Silver Falls
1 Unit Available
13262 Southwest 45th Drive
13262 SW 45th Drive, Miramar, FL
13262 Southwest 45th Drive, Miramar, FL 33027 - 6 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
12665 SW 54th Ct
12665 Southwest 54th Court, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Spacious, renovated, two story, 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath townhome in the desirable community of Bahia at Vizcaya in Miramar. Open eat-in kitchen great for entertaining. Large fenced in backyard. Private Community Pool and more. Full size laundry room.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
5107 Southwest 140th Terrace
5107 SW 140th Terrace, Miramar, FL
Remarkable 4/2.5 House in relaxing Escada Community. Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, and tile backsplash. Spacious floor plan with tile and beautiful laminate in bedrooms. HUGE master bedroom, crown molding throughout.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
12723 SW 49th Ct
12723 SW 49th Court, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3/2 townhouse located in Bellagio in Vizcaya. Open floor plan, tiles & wood floors, spacious, large private patio, garage. All bedrooms upstairs, Gated Community with Security and Many Amenities.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Silver Falls
1 Unit Available
13105 SW 42nd St
13105 SW 42nd Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
VERY NICE TH 3/2 SECOND FLOOR CONDO W/GARAGE AND ANOTHER ONE PARKING MORE GUEST.OVERLOOKING THE LAKE. AMPLE KITCHEN , FORMAL LIVING/DINING AREA.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4951 NW 169th St
4951 Northwest 169th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
Spacious 4 be 2ba single family home in good condition, property is ready for immediate occupancy, Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4913 SW 135th Ave
4913 SW 135th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful 3/2 1/2 Townhouse with lake view. Great community. Close to major highways (Turnpike & I-75)
Results within 5 miles of Country Club
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Pembroke Falls
29 Units Available
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1318 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of windows to provide lots of sunlight. Custom wall built-ins, huge closets and new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Features a lap pool, yoga room, sauna, tennis courts and more.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Miramar Park
11000 Miramar Blvd, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,488
1479 sqft
Near Miramar Town Center and other shopping destinations. Apartments include in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite countertops. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike, the Sawgrass Expressway, I-95, I-595 and I-75.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,448
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Bell Miramar
3040 SW 119th Ave, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1499 sqft
Gated community nestled between downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale, close to I-75. Two- and three-bedrooms units with high ceilings and ceramic tiles. Community amenities include a poolside cabana with an outdoor kitchen.
