147 Apartments for rent in Country Club, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Country Club apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
$
27 Units Available
Country Club Towers
18335 NW 68th Ave, Country Club, FL
Studio
$1,275
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1122 sqft
Just off the Ronald Reagan Turnpike, a few blocks from Country Club Plaza and Country Village Park. Updated townhomes with granite countertops, glass-enclosed showers, ceramic tile and roll-up window shades.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
Contact for Availability
Fairway View
6881 NW 173rd Dr, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
947 sqft
This community has great amenities such as an on-site gym, swimming pool, playground and clubhouse. The pet-friendly property is just minutes from the retail and dining areas along Palmetto Expressway. Units feature hardwood flooring.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18328 NW 68th AVE #P
18328 Northwest 68th Avenue, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
744 sqft
Stunning 1/1 Condo unit in La Hacienda Condominium - Stunning Condo unit one bedroom and one bathroom in the family oriented and gated community of La Hacienda.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Moors
6365 Northwest 173rd Street
6365 Northwest 173rd Street, Country Club, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3210 sqft
Good Credit + Proof Of income required to rent Wont Last Long Contact me for showing More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/hialeah-fl?lid=12650976 (RLNE5623823)

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 08:52pm
1 Unit Available
7235 Northwest 179th Street
7235 Northwest 179th Street, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
883 sqft
7235 Northwest 179th Street Apt #206, Hialeah, FL 33015 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Martha Salcedo, United Realty, (305) 988-2968. Available from: 07/02/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6970 NW 186th St
6970 Northwest 186th Street, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Spacious 1bed/1bath, just Remodel. 24” Gourgeous Tile Floors, Complete Remodel. Guest Parkings. Plenty Closet space. Granite Kitchen w/wood Cabinets. Stainless Steel Appliances. Fans & Lights on Bedroom & Living room.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7562 NW 176th Ter
7562 Northwest 176th Terrace, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Back on the Market!! Rarely available 3 bed 2 bath SINGLE STORY corner townhome in Lilandia Estates. Spacious corner unit is tiled throughout and has a split bedroom floor plan, ample garden/patio & single car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
18310 NW 68th Ave
18310 Northwest 68th Avenue, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
735 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in first floor, condominium La Hacienda. Unit in very good conditions, tiled floors, new appliances, washer and dryer inside the unit, 1 assigned parking space, another parking space available for rent.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7070 NW 177th St
7070 Northwest 177th Street, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Perfect Townhouse in Shoma Homes of Country Club for Rent! 3 Beds / 2 Baths. Tile and wood flooring. Open kitchen layout with custom cabinetry. Quartz countertop. Stainless steel appliances. Community pool. Washer/Dryer inside the unit.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Moors
17034 NW 66th Ct
17034 Northwest 66th Court, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Dream 3/2 villa in The Moors!! Soon to be all renovated. Comfortable size, great layout, high ceilings in social areas, big master bedroom with walk-in closet, 2 fantastic patios, good size storage room.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
17335 NW 67th Pl
17335 Northwest 67th Place, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Beautiful End Unit Townhome in Desirable Miami lakes. Conveniently Located Near Schools, Shops, Restaurants and Expressways. Gated Community. Washer and Dryer in unit.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6995 NW 173rd Dr
6995 Northwest 173rd Drive, Country Club, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
BEAUTIFUL MEDITERRANEAN STYLE TOWNHOUSE WITH AMAZING LAKE VIEW!. UNIT LOCATED IN BONITA GOLFVIEW TOWNVILLAS, A QUIET AND SAFE COMMUNITY IN PALM SPRINGS NORTH AREA. IT FEATURES 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM, PLUS BONUS BEDROOM.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
7321 NW 174th Ter
7321 Northwest 174th Terrace, Country Club, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
MOVE IN READY TOWN HOUSE IN A QUIET AND SAFE COMMUNITY HAVING 4BED 3 BATH. TWO RESERVED PARKING AND GUEST PARKING. LAMINATED AND TILE FLOOR. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT. EASY ACCESS TO PALMETTO, I-75. I 95, TURNPIKE.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 08:52pm
1 Unit Available
7210 Northwest 179th Street
7210 Northwest 179th Street, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
848 sqft
7210 Northwest 179th Street Apt #105, Hialeah, FL 33015 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Martha Salcedo, United Realty, (305) 988-2968. Available from: 07/02/2020. No pets allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Country Club
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,501
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,198
1393 sqft
IMT Mirarmar is a newly renovated luxury apartment complex that has easy access to both the Florida Turnpike and I-75. Each unit offers granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
277 Units Available
Eurus at Miramar
4970 Southwest 124th Avenue, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,574
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1300 sqft
New one, two, and three-bedroom apartments situated within the quaint romance of a modern Tuscan village. Experience a residential community that provides ample access to social gathering and personal escape.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5061 sw 139 av
5061 SW 139th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1550 sqft
Miramar waterfront house - Property Id: 282544 This 3/2 waterfront single house is a must see! Located inside a gated community, this house features an open layout with a formal dining area and a family room.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
13847 SW 52ND ST
13847 SW 52nd Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
##BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES TO BE INSTALLED PRIOR TO MOVE-IN## DON'T MISS THIS GORGEOUS UPDATED 3/2/2CG WATERFRONT HOME IN THE GATED VIZCAYA COMMUNITY OF SANTORINI ISLES.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Silver Falls
13105 SW 42nd St
13105 SW 42nd Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
VERY NICE TH 3/2 SECOND FLOOR CONDO W/GARAGE AND ANOTHER ONE PARKING MORE GUEST.OVERLOOKING THE LAKE. AMPLE KITCHEN , FORMAL LIVING/DINING AREA.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 08:52pm
1 Unit Available
Silver Falls
13262 Southwest 45th Drive
13262 SW 45th Drive, Miramar, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,215
3192 sqft
13262 Southwest 45th Drive, Miramar, FL 33027 - 6 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5045 NW 186th St
5045 Northwest 186th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
REDUCED....

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
5081 SW 136th Terrace
5081 SW 136th Terrace, Miramar, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2244 sqft
Vizcaya community 5081 SW 136th Ter, Miramar, FL 33027 Beautiful Single Family home in the safe and desirable Large and spacious home with new appliances and fresh paint. All laminate and tile flooring throughout. Large yard for entertaining.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
12723 SW 49th Ct
12723 SW 49th Court, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3/2 townhouse located in Bellagio in Vizcaya. Open floor plan, tiles & wood floors, spacious, large private patio, garage. All bedrooms upstairs, Gated Community with Security and Many Amenities.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4870 NW 184th Ter
4870 Northwest 184th Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Unique rental opportunity, single family home of 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with additional units attached to home; individually rented with private entrances and parking. Located near shopping centers, schools, highways and public transportation.
City Guide for Country Club, FL

The most famous resident of the unincorporated community of Country Club, Florida, was actor and comedian Jackie Gleason, who gave up the glitz and glamour of New York for the palms and sunshine of Country Club. Gleason's sprawling Country Club estate was located adjacent to the Country Club of Miami, the golf course and country club that gave the community its name.

The charming community of Country Club is home to more than 47,000 people. Within the community's four-and-a-half square miles, residents of the community enjoy all the benefits of living in an idyllic Florida city, such as balmy temperatures in the high 70's to 80's for most of the year. The community has grown by almost a third in the last ten years, and with good reason. Country Club is the kind of place you choose when your dream is to live near water, spend lots of time in the sunshine, and rarely have to deal with temperatures below 60 degrees, even in the coldest months of the year. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Country Club, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Country Club apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

