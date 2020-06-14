109 Apartments for rent in Country Club, FL with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
$
32 Units Available
Country Club Towers
18335 NW 68th Ave, Country Club, FL
Studio
$1,252
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1122 sqft
Just off the Ronald Reagan Turnpike, a few blocks from Country Club Plaza and Country Village Park. Updated townhomes with granite countertops, glass-enclosed showers, ceramic tile and roll-up window shades.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
Contact for Availability
Fairway View
6881 NW 173rd Dr, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
947 sqft
This community has great amenities such as an on-site gym, swimming pool, playground and clubhouse. The pet-friendly property is just minutes from the retail and dining areas along Palmetto Expressway. Units feature hardwood flooring.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Lake
1 Unit Available
18870 NW 57 AVE #306
18870 Northwest 57th Court, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1106 sqft
Fantastic Condo 2/2 at Villa Rustica Community - Fantastic and Spacious 2/2 Condo Unit in the gated community of Villa Rustica.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
17335 NW 67th Pl
17335 Northwest 67th Place, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Beautiful End Unit Townhome in Desirable Miami lakes. Conveniently Located Near Schools, Shops, Restaurants and Expressways. Gated Community. Washer and Dryer in unit.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Country Lake
1 Unit Available
6155 NW 186th St
6155 Northwest 186th Street, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great open space with lots of natural light. Two bedrooms, two bath, very well maintained, freshly painted, bathrooms and kitchen recently renovated. Corner unit located on third floor gives a lot of privacy and quietness to the property.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Country Lake
1 Unit Available
18890 NW 57th Ave
18890 Northwest 57th Court, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious condo in the most desirable and peaceful area in Miami Lakes. Updated 1/1 condo featuring washer and Dryer in unit! Well maintained gated community with amenities such as pool, gym, tennis courts, and kid's recreation area.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Country Lake
1 Unit Available
18833 NW 64th Ct
18833 Northwest 64th Court, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome to your wonderful new home! Elegantly renovated, spacious open layout. Master bedroom suite and 2nd bedroom each open up via sliding glass doors to the back enclosed patio. Lots of natural light.

1 of 16

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
The Moors
1 Unit Available
6296 NW 186th St
6296 Northwest 186th Street, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Charming 2/2 at Mediterranean Villas. Second-floor unit newly renovated, new cabinets, new laminated floor in the entire unit, washer and dryer inside.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,504
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1393 sqft
IMT Mirarmar is a newly renovated luxury apartment complex that has easy access to both the Florida Turnpike and I-75. Each unit offers granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Silver Falls
1 Unit Available
13383 SW 44th St
13383 SW 44th Street, Miramar, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2101 sqft
MOVE IN READY, Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 and a half bath located in gated community with 24 hrs security. This property features a master bedroom on suite located on the second floor with huge his and hers walk-in closets.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5061 sw 139 av
5061 SW 139th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1550 sqft
Miramar waterfront house - Property Id: 282544 This 3/2 waterfront single house is a must see! Located inside a gated community, this house features an open layout with a formal dining area and a family room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
7400 Miami Lakes Dr
7400 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
In the heart of Miami Lakes 2 bed 2 bath, all tile, washer, and dryer in the unit. Renovated bathrooms. Nice complex very close to everything, Palmetto, I 75. Pool, Playground, tennis. Community Pool. Gym.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
7440 Miami Lakes Dr
7440 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful Aparment for rent in Miami Lakes. OWNER MOTIVATED!!! Luminous, 1st. floor condo. Master bedroom has its own bath and walk-in-closet. Tile flooring throughout. Great view to the Tenis Court.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
5107 Southwest 140th Terrace
5107 SW 140th Terrace, Miramar, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,290
1849 sqft
Remarkable 4/2.5 House in relaxing Escada Community. Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, and tile backsplash. Spacious floor plan with tile and beautiful laminate in bedrooms. HUGE master bedroom, crown molding throughout.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
12723 SW 49th Ct
12723 SW 49th Court, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3/2 townhouse located in Bellagio in Vizcaya. Open floor plan, tiles & wood floors, spacious, large private patio, garage. All bedrooms upstairs, Gated Community with Security and Many Amenities.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
$
35 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
$
10 Units Available
Las Brisas Gardens
201 W 65th St, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
900 sqft
Lush tropical grounds with picnic and BBQ areas. Residents have access to on-site laundry facilities and an outdoor swimming pool. Units feature window treatments, linen closets and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
$
18 Units Available
Westland 49 Apartments
1333 W 49th Pl, Hialeah, FL
Studio
$1,213
1171 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
1386 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1775 sqft
Just minutes from Westland Mall and Hialeah Park and Racing & Casino. One- and two-bedroom units with linen closets, tile flooring and glass shower enclosures.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pembroke Falls
29 Units Available
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1318 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of windows to provide lots of sunlight. Custom wall built-ins, huge closets and new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Features a lap pool, yoga room, sauna, tennis courts and more.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1225 sqft
Amenities include onsite gym, multiple pools, tennis and racquetball courts, stocked lakes, and more. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, recently renovated units within minutes of the Turnpike, I-75, I-95, and the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Altis Pembroke Gardens
500 SW 145th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,663
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,692
1420 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a fenced-in pet park and indoor spa. Car-charging centers. Yoga and spinning studios. Game room and ultra-luxe theater. Social bar and wine room.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
140 Units Available
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1352 sqft
Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy beauty that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Hialeah has to offer.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
34 Units Available
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,942
1319 sqft
Gym, assigned garage parking, pool and game room. Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units feature stainless steel appliances in modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and granite counters throughout. Within walking distance of Broward College in picturesque Miramar.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
41 Units Available
Pines Garden at City Center
10400 City Center Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1466 sqft
Welcome to Pines Garden at City Center Townhomes & Flats, a private enclave of new luxury rental residences within a gated community and conveniently located adjacent to the newly opened Pines City Center.
City Guide for Country Club, FL

The most famous resident of the unincorporated community of Country Club, Florida, was actor and comedian Jackie Gleason, who gave up the glitz and glamour of New York for the palms and sunshine of Country Club. Gleason's sprawling Country Club estate was located adjacent to the Country Club of Miami, the golf course and country club that gave the community its name.

The charming community of Country Club is home to more than 47,000 people. Within the community's four-and-a-half square miles, residents of the community enjoy all the benefits of living in an idyllic Florida city, such as balmy temperatures in the high 70's to 80's for most of the year. The community has grown by almost a third in the last ten years, and with good reason. Country Club is the kind of place you choose when your dream is to live near water, spend lots of time in the sunshine, and rarely have to deal with temperatures below 60 degrees, even in the coldest months of the year. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Country Club, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Country Club renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

