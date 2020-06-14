/
1 bedroom apartments
258 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Country Club, FL
$
32 Units Available
Country Club Towers
18335 NW 68th Ave, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,535
908 sqft
Just off the Ronald Reagan Turnpike, a few blocks from Country Club Plaza and Country Village Park. Updated townhomes with granite countertops, glass-enclosed showers, ceramic tile and roll-up window shades.
Contact for Availability
Fairway View
6881 NW 173rd Dr, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
805 sqft
This community has great amenities such as an on-site gym, swimming pool, playground and clubhouse. The pet-friendly property is just minutes from the retail and dining areas along Palmetto Expressway. Units feature hardwood flooring.
1 Unit Available
18328 NW 68th Ave
18328 Northwest 68th Avenue, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
760 sqft
Furnished or unfinished Condo. Completely New Kitchen gabinete
1 Unit Available
7215 NW 179th St
7215 Northwest 179th Street, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Villa Bellini Condo for Rent 1/1, remodeled, many amenities, 2 private parking
1 Unit Available
17335 NW 67th Pl
17335 Northwest 67th Place, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Beautiful End Unit Townhome in Desirable Miami lakes. Conveniently Located Near Schools, Shops, Restaurants and Expressways. Gated Community. Washer and Dryer in unit.
Country Lake
1 Unit Available
18725 NW 62nd Ave
18725 Northwest 62nd Avenue, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
GORGEOUS GARDEN APARTMENT ON THE FIRST FLOOR IN A GATED COMMUNITY. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LARGE BEDROOM WITH A HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. SCREENED IN BALCONY.
Country Lake
1 Unit Available
18890 NW 57th Ave
18890 Northwest 57th Court, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
Spacious condo in the most desirable and peaceful area in Miami Lakes. Updated 1/1 condo featuring washer and Dryer in unit! Well maintained gated community with amenities such as pool, gym, tennis courts, and kid's recreation area.
1 Unit Available
6950 Miami Gardens Dr
6950 Northwest 186th Street, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
950 sqft
DON'T MISS THIS WELL MAINTAINED 1/1 UNIT IN CORAL GATE EAST, GATED COMMUNITY, READY TO MOVE, THE PROPERTY IS NEAR SHOPPING MALLS AND HIGHWAYS. COMMUNITY LAUNDRY NEAR TO THE UNIT. EASY TO SHOW.
1 Unit Available
17530 NW 68th Ave
17530 Northwest 68th Avenue, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
Great spacious unit in the well desired Lakeview Gardens of Miami Condominiums. Property features an open concept floor plan with plenty of living space, Open Balcony, Community Pool, Community Laundry and much more. Won't last!
24 Units Available
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,504
826 sqft
IMT Mirarmar is a newly renovated luxury apartment complex that has easy access to both the Florida Turnpike and I-75. Each unit offers granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
7480 Miami Lakes Dr
7480 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
THIS BEAUTIFUL UNIT IS IN THE CENTER OF MIAMI LAKES, WITH A SHORT DISTANCE TO PALMETTO EXPRESS WAY. ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH, AND WAKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING.
Pembroke Falls
29 Units Available
Marela Apartments
250 NW 130th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
890 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of windows to provide lots of sunlight. Custom wall built-ins, huge closets and new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Features a lap pool, yoga room, sauna, tennis courts and more.
$
13 Units Available
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,448
881 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
17 Units Available
The Winston Apartments
11099 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,489
893 sqft
Deluxe apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort-style community features putting green, 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Ideal location, near Florida Turnpike, Pembroke Lakes Mall, downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale beaches.
$
Pembroke Lakes South
16 Units Available
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments
10650 Washington St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
641 sqft
Great location close to I-95, I-75, and the Florida Turnpike, as well as local shops and restaurants. Renovated kitchen and bath with updated cabinets and GE appliances. Swimming pool and fitness center, too!
12 Units Available
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
762 sqft
Amenities include onsite gym, multiple pools, tennis and racquetball courts, stocked lakes, and more. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, recently renovated units within minutes of the Turnpike, I-75, I-95, and the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
$
22 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
801 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Pembroke Pointe
11 Units Available
Camden Portofino
120 NW 108th Ter, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
820 sqft
Modern homes with vaulted ceilings, granite counters, and Roman tubs in bathrooms. Short distance from Pembroke Lakes Mall. The pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and trash valet service, among other facilities.
10 Units Available
Miramar Park
11000 Miramar Blvd, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,483
864 sqft
Near Miramar Town Center and other shopping destinations. Apartments include in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite countertops. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike, the Sawgrass Expressway, I-95, I-595 and I-75.
$
Pembroke Falls
25 Units Available
Pembroke Cove
13401 NW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
916 sqft
Attractive, townhome-style units with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Complex boasts a tennis court, racquetball court, gym, pool, hot tub, playground and clubhouse. Allows cats and dogs.
$
35 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
826 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
$
10 Units Available
Las Brisas Gardens
201 W 65th St, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
656 sqft
Lush tropical grounds with picnic and BBQ areas. Residents have access to on-site laundry facilities and an outdoor swimming pool. Units feature window treatments, linen closets and breakfast bars.
$
18 Units Available
Westland 49 Apartments
1333 W 49th Pl, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,418
1386 sqft
Just minutes from Westland Mall and Hialeah Park and Racing & Casino. One- and two-bedroom units with linen closets, tile flooring and glass shower enclosures.
$
140 Units Available
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
804 sqft
Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy beauty that will allow you to conveniently enjoy everything Hialeah has to offer.
