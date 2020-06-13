Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:40 AM

153 Apartments for rent in Country Club, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
$
27 Units Available
Country Club Towers
18335 NW 68th Ave, Country Club, FL
Studio
$1,252
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1122 sqft
Just off the Ronald Reagan Turnpike, a few blocks from Country Club Plaza and Country Village Park. Updated townhomes with granite countertops, glass-enclosed showers, ceramic tile and roll-up window shades.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
Contact for Availability
Fairway View
6881 NW 173rd Dr, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
947 sqft
This community has great amenities such as an on-site gym, swimming pool, playground and clubhouse. The pet-friendly property is just minutes from the retail and dining areas along Palmetto Expressway. Units feature hardwood flooring.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
6950 NW 174th Ter
6950 Northwest 174th Terrace, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautifully remodeled corner unit condo with entrance on the 2nd floor, move-in ready property within minutes of excellent schools, dining, shopping and highways.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
17500 NW 68TH Ave. #D-3002
17500 Northwest 68th Avenue, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1070 sqft
Nice 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms in Miami Lake with an Open balcony and water view. SS Appliances, No Washer/Dryer, Freshly Painted. Building have elevators. Ready to move in. First, Last And Security Deposit to move in. Easy to show. Great Schools

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
7005 NW 173rd Dr
7005 Northwest 173rd Drive, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great Townhouse!!! This unit features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Tile floor throughout the building, Open Balcony with 2 Assigned parking spaces.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Country Lake
1 Unit Available
18725 NW 62nd Ave
18725 Northwest 62nd Avenue, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
GORGEOUS GARDEN APARTMENT ON THE FIRST FLOOR IN A GATED COMMUNITY. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LARGE BEDROOM WITH A HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. SCREENED IN BALCONY.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
7080 NW 174th Ter
7080 Northwest 174th Terrace, Country Club, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 bedroom/3 bath townhouse, centrally located and close to major highways. Beautiful view of lake and walking path. Unit is currently rented until June 15th, available to move in July 1st.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
6995 NW 173rd Dr
6995 Northwest 173rd Drive, Country Club, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
BEAUTIFUL MEDITERRANEAN STYLE TOWNHOUSE WITH AMAZING LAKE VIEW!. UNIT LOCATED IN BONITA GOLFVIEW TOWNVILLAS, A QUIET AND SAFE COMMUNITY IN PALM SPRINGS NORTH AREA. IT FEATURES 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOM, PLUS BONUS BEDROOM.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
6930 Miami Gardens Dr
6930 Northwest 186th Street, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright and spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, large balcony to enjoy the view. Do not miss this rental opportunity!!!!Just minutes from Turnpike, I-75 and Palmetto. Centrally located.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Country Lake
1 Unit Available
18833 NW 64th Ct
18833 Northwest 64th Court, Country Club, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome to your wonderful new home! Elegantly renovated, spacious open layout. Master bedroom suite and 2nd bedroom each open up via sliding glass doors to the back enclosed patio. Lots of natural light.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
17530 NW 68th Ave
17530 Northwest 68th Avenue, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
Great spacious unit in the well desired Lakeview Gardens of Miami Condominiums. Property features an open concept floor plan with plenty of living space, Open Balcony, Community Pool, Community Laundry and much more. Won't last!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
19 Units Available
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1393 sqft
IMT Mirarmar is a newly renovated luxury apartment complex that has easy access to both the Florida Turnpike and I-75. Each unit offers granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Silver Falls
1 Unit Available
13383 SW 44th St
13383 SW 44th Street, Miramar, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2101 sqft
MOVE IN READY, Spacious 4 bedrooms 2 and a half bath located in gated community with 24 hrs security. This property features a master bedroom on suite located on the second floor with huge his and hers walk-in closets.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Silver Falls
1 Unit Available
12462 SW 44th Ct
12462 SW 44th Court, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2002 sqft
End unit. 3 Bedroom 3 full baths with a Den/Office downstairs. 1 car garage. Unit has lovely porcelain floors downstairs and wood laminate upstairs. Very spacious bedrooms with over sized walk in closet in master. Separate tub and shower in master.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Lakes of Acadia
1 Unit Available
19451 NW 51st Pl
19451 Northwest 51st Place, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE HOUSE, LARGE REAR PRIVATE PATIO, TILE THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE, FULL KITCHEN, DINNING, LAUNDRY & FAMILY ROOM, JUST PAINTED, GREAT LOCATION, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING READY TO MOVE IN, CENTRALLY LOCATED PROPERTY CLOSE TO DADE-BROWARD COUNTY

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5045 NW 186th St
5045 Northwest 186th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
REDUCED....

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
5081 SW 136th Terrace
5081 SW 136th Terrace, Miramar, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2244 sqft
Vizcaya community 5081 SW 136th Ter, Miramar, FL 33027 Beautiful Single Family home in the safe and desirable Large and spacious home with new appliances and fresh paint. All laminate and tile flooring throughout. Large yard for entertaining.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 02:49am
Silver Falls
1 Unit Available
13262 Southwest 45th Drive
13262 SW 45th Drive, Miramar, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,215
3192 sqft
13262 Southwest 45th Drive, Miramar, FL 33027 - 6 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
7480 Miami Lakes Dr
7480 Miami Lakes Drive, Miami Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS BEAUTIFUL UNIT IS IN THE CENTER OF MIAMI LAKES, WITH A SHORT DISTANCE TO PALMETTO EXPRESS WAY. ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH, AND WAKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
5107 Southwest 140th Terrace
5107 SW 140th Terrace, Miramar, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,290
1849 sqft
Remarkable 4/2.5 House in relaxing Escada Community. Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, and tile backsplash. Spacious floor plan with tile and beautiful laminate in bedrooms. HUGE master bedroom, crown molding throughout.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
12723 SW 49th Ct
12723 SW 49th Court, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3/2 townhouse located in Bellagio in Vizcaya. Open floor plan, tiles & wood floors, spacious, large private patio, garage. All bedrooms upstairs, Gated Community with Security and Many Amenities.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Silver Falls
1 Unit Available
13105 SW 42nd St
13105 SW 42nd Street, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
VERY NICE TH 3/2 SECOND FLOOR CONDO W/GARAGE AND ANOTHER ONE PARKING MORE GUEST.OVERLOOKING THE LAKE. AMPLE KITCHEN , FORMAL LIVING/DINING AREA.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4913 SW 135th Ave
4913 SW 135th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful 3/2 1/2 Townhouse with lake view. Great community. Close to major highways (Turnpike & I-75)
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
$
33 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Country Club, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Country Club renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

