pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:52 AM
246 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Country Club, FL
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
$
26 Units Available
Country Club Towers
18335 NW 68th Ave, Country Club, FL
Studio
$1,275
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1122 sqft
Just off the Ronald Reagan Turnpike, a few blocks from Country Club Plaza and Country Village Park. Updated townhomes with granite countertops, glass-enclosed showers, ceramic tile and roll-up window shades.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
Contact for Availability
Fairway View
6881 NW 173rd Dr, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
947 sqft
This community has great amenities such as an on-site gym, swimming pool, playground and clubhouse. The pet-friendly property is just minutes from the retail and dining areas along Palmetto Expressway. Units feature hardwood flooring.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18328 NW 68th AVE #P
18328 Northwest 68th Avenue, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
744 sqft
Stunning 1/1 Condo unit in La Hacienda Condominium - Stunning Condo unit one bedroom and one bathroom in the family oriented and gated community of La Hacienda.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Moors
6365 Northwest 173rd Street
6365 Northwest 173rd Street, Country Club, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3210 sqft
Good Credit + Proof Of income required to rent Wont Last Long Contact me for showing More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/hialeah-fl?lid=12650976 (RLNE5623823)
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
18356 NW 68th Ave
18356 Northwest 68th Avenue, Country Club, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Charming well kept 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom in GATED COMMUNITY in Hialeah. With Community pool. Ceramic floors downstairs, wood laminate upstairs. Granite countertops in kitchen. Washer and dryer inside unit.
Results within 1 mile of Country Club
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
23 Units Available
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,501
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,198
1393 sqft
IMT Mirarmar is a newly renovated luxury apartment complex that has easy access to both the Florida Turnpike and I-75. Each unit offers granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
277 Units Available
Eurus at Miramar
4970 Southwest 124th Avenue, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,574
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1300 sqft
New one, two, and three-bedroom apartments situated within the quaint romance of a modern Tuscan village. Experience a residential community that provides ample access to social gathering and personal escape.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5061 sw 139 av
5061 SW 139th Avenue, Miramar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1550 sqft
Miramar waterfront house - Property Id: 282544 This 3/2 waterfront single house is a must see! Located inside a gated community, this house features an open layout with a formal dining area and a family room.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
Silver Falls
13262 Southwest 45th Drive
13262 SW 45th Drive, Miramar, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,215
3192 sqft
13262 Southwest 45th Drive, Miramar, FL 33027 - 6 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Country Club
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Miramar Park
11000 Miramar Blvd, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,426
1479 sqft
Near Miramar Town Center and other shopping destinations. Apartments include in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite countertops. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike, the Sawgrass Expressway, I-95, I-595 and I-75.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Pembroke Lakes South
Harbour Cove
1600 S Hiatus Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1365 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1320 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in person tour today! Welcome home to Harbour Cove apartments located in the heart of Pembroke Pines, FL.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Winston Apartments
11099 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,581
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort-style community features putting green, 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Ideal location, near Florida Turnpike, Pembroke Lakes Mall, downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale beaches.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,333
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1334 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,953
1225 sqft
Amenities include onsite gym, multiple pools, tennis and racquetball courts, stocked lakes, and more. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, recently renovated units within minutes of the Turnpike, I-75, I-95, and the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Pembroke Lakes South
The Landings at Pembroke Lakes Apartments
10650 Washington St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,371
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
994 sqft
Great location close to I-95, I-75, and the Florida Turnpike, as well as local shops and restaurants. Renovated kitchen and bath with updated cabinets and GE appliances. Swimming pool and fitness center, too!
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
21 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,278
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Bell Miramar
3040 SW 119th Ave, Miramar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1499 sqft
Gated community nestled between downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale, close to I-75. Two- and three-bedrooms units with high ceilings and ceramic tiles. Community amenities include a poolside cabana with an outdoor kitchen.
Verified
1 of 71
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
40 Units Available
Pines Garden at City Center
10400 City Center Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
1440 sqft
Welcome to Pines Garden at City Center Townhomes & Flats, a private enclave of new luxury rental residences within a gated community and conveniently located adjacent to the newly opened Pines City Center.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1441 sqft
Community is pet-friendly and has resort-style pool, putting green and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding and gourmet kitchens. Located close to I-7 and the Miramar Parkway.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
33 Units Available
Pembroke Lakes South
Luma Miramar
4300 Southwest 113th Terrace, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1355 sqft
Retreat to your own personal haven at Luma at Miramar, uniquely designed with the fusion of both elegance and comfort. Scroll through our online photo gallery to discover our alluring one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Miramar, FL.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
15 Units Available
Pembroke Falls
Pembroke Cove
13401 NW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1336 sqft
Attractive, townhome-style units with air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Complex boasts a tennis court, racquetball court, gym, pool, hot tub, playground and clubhouse. Allows cats and dogs.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
$
7 Units Available
Las Brisas Gardens
201 W 65th St, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,227
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
900 sqft
Lush tropical grounds with picnic and BBQ areas. Residents have access to on-site laundry facilities and an outdoor swimming pool. Units feature window treatments, linen closets and breakfast bars.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
$
29 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
13 Units Available
Pembroke Pointe
Camden Portofino
120 NW 108th Ter, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,629
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1391 sqft
Modern homes with vaulted ceilings, granite counters, and Roman tubs in bathrooms. Short distance from Pembroke Lakes Mall. The pet-friendly community has a swimming pool and trash valet service, among other facilities.
