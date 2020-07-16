All apartments in Coral Springs
Find more places like 9596 SW 1st Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Springs, FL
/
9596 SW 1st Ct
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:44 AM

9596 SW 1st Ct

9596 Southwest 1st Court · (305) 542-4788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coral Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9596 Southwest 1st Court, Coral Springs, FL 33071
Oakwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14-F · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BEDROOMS & 2 BATH APARTMENT READY TO MOVE-IN. EASY ACCESS TO THE MAIN HWAYS LIKE SAWGRASS EXPY. & FL TURNPIKE. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, STORAGE ROOM, COVERED SCREEN PORCH, WASHER & DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT. 2 PARKING SPACES ASSIGNED (#65 AND #68). MUST SHOW PROOF OF INCOME, CREDIT REPORT (MINIMUM 700), AND CRIMINAL BACKGROUND REPORT. Move-in money 5 months of rent in advance & 1-month security deposit. As per the condo association, only one dog (up to 25 pounds maximum at maturity) is permitted per unit and provide veterinarian certification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9596 SW 1st Ct have any available units?
9596 SW 1st Ct has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9596 SW 1st Ct have?
Some of 9596 SW 1st Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9596 SW 1st Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9596 SW 1st Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9596 SW 1st Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9596 SW 1st Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9596 SW 1st Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9596 SW 1st Ct offers parking.
Does 9596 SW 1st Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9596 SW 1st Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9596 SW 1st Ct have a pool?
No, 9596 SW 1st Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9596 SW 1st Ct have accessible units?
No, 9596 SW 1st Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9596 SW 1st Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9596 SW 1st Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9596 SW 1st Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9596 SW 1st Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9596 SW 1st Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Barrington Club
10700 W Sample Rd
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Sabal Pointe
12000 W Sample Rd
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Coral Falls
2801 NW 91st Ave
Coral Springs, FL 33065
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd
Coral Springs, FL 33076
Club Mira Lago
1060 Coral Ridge Dr
Coral Springs, FL 33071
Park Place At Turtle Run
3600 Terrapin Ln
Coral Springs, FL 33067
The Marquis at Coral Springs
10890 W Sample Rd
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Players Club
1501 Coral Ridge Dr
Coral Springs, FL 33071

Similar Pages

Coral Springs 1 BedroomsCoral Springs 2 BedroomsCoral Springs Apartments with Pools
Coral Springs Pet Friendly PlacesCoral Springs Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest HillsWindham
Country Club Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity