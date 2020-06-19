All apartments in Coral Springs
Find more places like 9013 NW 23 PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Springs, FL
/
9013 NW 23 PLACE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:29 AM

9013 NW 23 PLACE

9013 Northwest 23rd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coral Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9013 Northwest 23rd Place, Coral Springs, FL 33065
University Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME FOR RENT IN CORAL SPRINGS READY FOR NEW TENANT LARGE BACK YARD LAWN MAIN.. INCLUDED AND TRASH SCREENED PATIO TILE FLOORS AND WOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOMS VAULTED CEILINGS LARGE LIVING ROOM ONE CAR GARAGE AMPLE PARKING OUTSIDE AND NO SMOKING IN HOUSE JUST PAINTED AND CLEANED WASHER DRYER IN HOme TENANT PAYS WATER No dogs over 15 pounds trained no puppies Water deposit. pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9013 NW 23 PLACE have any available units?
9013 NW 23 PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Springs, FL.
What amenities does 9013 NW 23 PLACE have?
Some of 9013 NW 23 PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9013 NW 23 PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9013 NW 23 PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9013 NW 23 PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9013 NW 23 PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 9013 NW 23 PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 9013 NW 23 PLACE does offer parking.
Does 9013 NW 23 PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9013 NW 23 PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9013 NW 23 PLACE have a pool?
No, 9013 NW 23 PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 9013 NW 23 PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9013 NW 23 PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9013 NW 23 PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9013 NW 23 PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9013 NW 23 PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9013 NW 23 PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr
Coral Springs, FL 33076
Coral Falls
2801 NW 91st Ave
Coral Springs, FL 33065
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd
Coral Springs, FL 33076
Innovo Living on Atlantic
790 Harbor Inn Dr
Coral Springs, FL 33071
Palms at Forest Hills
2940 Forest Hills Blvd
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Park Place At Turtle Run
3600 Terrapin Ln
Coral Springs, FL 33067
The Marquis at Coral Springs
10890 W Sample Rd
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Players Club
1501 Coral Ridge Dr
Coral Springs, FL 33071

Similar Pages

Coral Springs 1 BedroomsCoral Springs 2 Bedrooms
Coral Springs Apartments with PoolCoral Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Coral Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest HillsWindham
Country Club Village
Oakwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College