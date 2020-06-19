9013 NW 23 PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME FOR RENT IN CORAL SPRINGS READY FOR NEW TENANT LARGE BACK YARD LAWN MAIN.. INCLUDED AND TRASH SCREENED PATIO TILE FLOORS AND WOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOMS VAULTED CEILINGS LARGE LIVING ROOM ONE CAR GARAGE AMPLE PARKING OUTSIDE AND NO SMOKING IN HOUSE JUST PAINTED AND CLEANED WASHER DRYER IN HOme TENANT PAYS WATER No dogs over 15 pounds trained no puppies Water deposit. pet deposit