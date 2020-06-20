All apartments in Coral Springs
Last updated May 18 2020 at 2:26 AM

8398 NW 35th St

8398 Northwest 35th Street · (954) 892-9112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8398 Northwest 35th Street, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Coral Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1363 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
METICULOUSLY Maintained and READY for the BEST tenant around ** Open Layout and EXTREMELY Spacious ½ Duplex + 2 Car garage ** FEELS as if you are in a single family home ** UPDATED Kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, laminate floors, crown molding, FRESHLY painted interior & Washer / Dryer ** 15X18 Covered and Screened back PATIO overlooking a SUPER LARGE backyard with Mango & Banana trees...Did I mention it is FULLY fenced AND the landlord will maintain the lawn? ** Great Location - 4.4 miles to the Turnpike ** 7 miles to I-95 and less ** 3.5 miles to The Promenade **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8398 NW 35th St have any available units?
8398 NW 35th St has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8398 NW 35th St have?
Some of 8398 NW 35th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8398 NW 35th St currently offering any rent specials?
8398 NW 35th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8398 NW 35th St pet-friendly?
No, 8398 NW 35th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Springs.
Does 8398 NW 35th St offer parking?
Yes, 8398 NW 35th St does offer parking.
Does 8398 NW 35th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8398 NW 35th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8398 NW 35th St have a pool?
No, 8398 NW 35th St does not have a pool.
Does 8398 NW 35th St have accessible units?
No, 8398 NW 35th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8398 NW 35th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8398 NW 35th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8398 NW 35th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8398 NW 35th St does not have units with air conditioning.
