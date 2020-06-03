All apartments in Coral Springs
Find more places like 8152 NW 6th Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Springs, FL
/
8152 NW 6th Ct
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:00 AM

8152 NW 6th Ct

8152 Northwest 6th Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coral Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8152 Northwest 6th Court, Coral Springs, FL 33071
Ramblewood South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Immaculate 4 bedroom/2 bathroom/ 2 car garage completely remodeled home. Home features, marble flooring, new kitchen, baths, etc etc etc. Hurricane proof windows throughout with whole house back up generator and alarm. Outside is equally as impressive and features lush landscaping, shadowbox privacy fence and a tiki hut. Tiki has full power, huge fan and flat screen tv which is included. New ac and water heater. Basic landscaping, pool service and bug service included with rent. Hot tub is EXCLUDED. Tenant pays water. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8152 NW 6th Ct have any available units?
8152 NW 6th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Springs, FL.
What amenities does 8152 NW 6th Ct have?
Some of 8152 NW 6th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8152 NW 6th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8152 NW 6th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8152 NW 6th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8152 NW 6th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Springs.
Does 8152 NW 6th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8152 NW 6th Ct does offer parking.
Does 8152 NW 6th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8152 NW 6th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8152 NW 6th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8152 NW 6th Ct has a pool.
Does 8152 NW 6th Ct have accessible units?
No, 8152 NW 6th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8152 NW 6th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8152 NW 6th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 8152 NW 6th Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8152 NW 6th Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park at Turtle Run
6150 Wiles Rd
Coral Springs, FL 33067
Coral Falls
2801 NW 91st Ave
Coral Springs, FL 33065
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd
Coral Springs, FL 33076
Club Mira Lago
1060 Coral Ridge Dr
Coral Springs, FL 33071
Palms at Forest Hills
2940 Forest Hills Blvd
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Park Place At Turtle Run
3600 Terrapin Ln
Coral Springs, FL 33067
Players Club
1501 Coral Ridge Dr
Coral Springs, FL 33071
Club Lake Pointe
555 Lakeview Dr
Coral Springs, FL 33071

Similar Pages

Coral Springs 1 BedroomsCoral Springs 2 Bedrooms
Coral Springs Apartments with PoolCoral Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Coral Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest HillsWindham
Country Club Village
Oakwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College