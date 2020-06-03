8152 NW 6th Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Immaculate 4 bedroom/2 bathroom/ 2 car garage completely remodeled home. Home features, marble flooring, new kitchen, baths, etc etc etc. Hurricane proof windows throughout with whole house back up generator and alarm. Outside is equally as impressive and features lush landscaping, shadowbox privacy fence and a tiki hut. Tiki has full power, huge fan and flat screen tv which is included. New ac and water heater. Basic landscaping, pool service and bug service included with rent. Hot tub is EXCLUDED. Tenant pays water. NO PETS