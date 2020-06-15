5085 NW 57th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Spacious open floor plan 4 bedroom 3 bath home, 2 car garage with pool & spa on a lake. Office can be used as 5th bedroom or den. Volume ceilings, with plenty of natural light in this open floor plan! Porcelain tiled floors throughout. Walk in closet in master bedroom with sliding glass doors leading to pool area. Master ensuite with jacuzzi and oversized walk through shower. Formal dining room, large family room with open kitchen & stainless steel appliances. Secure unmanned gated community. Great location near the Sawgrass Expressway, stores, restaurants, etc. Beautiful home is ready to welcome new residents!