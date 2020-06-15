All apartments in Coral Springs
5085 NW 57th Way
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:43 PM

5085 NW 57th Way

5085 Northwest 57th Way · (954) 254-6597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5085 Northwest 57th Way, Coral Springs, FL 33067
Coral Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2762 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious open floor plan 4 bedroom 3 bath home, 2 car garage with pool & spa on a lake. Office can be used as 5th bedroom or den. Volume ceilings, with plenty of natural light in this open floor plan! Porcelain tiled floors throughout. Walk in closet in master bedroom with sliding glass doors leading to pool area. Master ensuite with jacuzzi and oversized walk through shower. Formal dining room, large family room with open kitchen & stainless steel appliances. Secure unmanned gated community. Great location near the Sawgrass Expressway, stores, restaurants, etc. Beautiful home is ready to welcome new residents!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5085 NW 57th Way have any available units?
5085 NW 57th Way has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5085 NW 57th Way have?
Some of 5085 NW 57th Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5085 NW 57th Way currently offering any rent specials?
5085 NW 57th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5085 NW 57th Way pet-friendly?
No, 5085 NW 57th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Springs.
Does 5085 NW 57th Way offer parking?
Yes, 5085 NW 57th Way does offer parking.
Does 5085 NW 57th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5085 NW 57th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5085 NW 57th Way have a pool?
Yes, 5085 NW 57th Way has a pool.
Does 5085 NW 57th Way have accessible units?
No, 5085 NW 57th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5085 NW 57th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5085 NW 57th Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5085 NW 57th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5085 NW 57th Way does not have units with air conditioning.
