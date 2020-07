4877 NW 96 Drive

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL THREE BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY POOL HOME WITH CANAL WATERVIEW IN SOUGHT-AFTER NORTH SPRINGS.4TH BDRM WAS CONVERTED INTO AN OFFICE/LIBRARY AND CUSTOM BUILT-IN WALL UNITS. THE PROPERTY BOASTS OF A GOURMET KITCHEN HAVING GRANITE COUNTERTOP AND TOP OF THE LINE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES APPLIANCES INCLUDE A VIKING REFRIGERATOR & FREEZER,DBL WALL OVENS,MIELE BUILT-IN COFFEE AND MUCH MORE PROPERTY HAS AN AMAZING OPEN & SPACIOUS LAYOUT WITH FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM & VOLUME CEILINGS.MARBLE FLOORS THROUGHOUT LIVING SPACE AND WOOD/LAMINATE IN BEDROOMS.FULLY UPGRADED BATHROOMS.CUSTOM WINDOW TREATMENTS INCLUDED CANAL FACING, FENCED IN RESORT LIKE OASIS BACKYARD W/LG POOL,BUILT IN BBQ,BAR,TV& WATERFALL