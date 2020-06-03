4745 NW 114th Dr

Amenities

YES**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT**This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom rental home is located in the highly sought after Kensington community. Boasting an open floor plan, this home offers tile flooring throughout, a spacious living room, galley-style kitchen with pantry and nicely sized bedrooms, including the master bedroom with a dual sink vanity, oversized tub and separate shower in the en suite. Outside you'll find a 2 car garage, screen patio and community pool. Call Gifford Dixon at 954-826-5231 and schedule your tour today!



