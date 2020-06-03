All apartments in Coral Springs
Find more places like 4745 NW 114th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Springs, FL
/
4745 NW 114th Dr
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

4745 NW 114th Dr

4745 Northwest 114th Drive · (954) 826-5231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coral Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4745 Northwest 114th Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33076
Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2515 · Avail. now

$2,515

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
YES**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT**This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom rental home is located in the highly sought after Kensington community. Boasting an open floor plan, this home offers tile flooring throughout, a spacious living room, galley-style kitchen with pantry and nicely sized bedrooms, including the master bedroom with a dual sink vanity, oversized tub and separate shower in the en suite. Outside you'll find a 2 car garage, screen patio and community pool. Call Gifford Dixon at 954-826-5231 and schedule your tour today!

(RLNE3653285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4745 NW 114th Dr have any available units?
4745 NW 114th Dr has a unit available for $2,515 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4745 NW 114th Dr have?
Some of 4745 NW 114th Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4745 NW 114th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4745 NW 114th Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4745 NW 114th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4745 NW 114th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4745 NW 114th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4745 NW 114th Dr does offer parking.
Does 4745 NW 114th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4745 NW 114th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4745 NW 114th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4745 NW 114th Dr has a pool.
Does 4745 NW 114th Dr have accessible units?
No, 4745 NW 114th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4745 NW 114th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4745 NW 114th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4745 NW 114th Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4745 NW 114th Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4745 NW 114th Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Barrington Club
10700 W Sample Rd
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Wyndham West Villas
11500 NW 56th Dr
Coral Springs, FL 33076
Sabal Pointe
12000 W Sample Rd
Coral Springs, FL 33065
The Hamptons on Heron Bay
11100 Heron Bay Blvd
Coral Springs, FL 33076
Park Place At Turtle Run
3600 Terrapin Ln
Coral Springs, FL 33067
The Marquis at Coral Springs
10890 W Sample Rd
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Players Club
1501 Coral Ridge Dr
Coral Springs, FL 33071
Club Lake Pointe
555 Lakeview Dr
Coral Springs, FL 33071

Similar Pages

Coral Springs 1 BedroomsCoral Springs 2 Bedrooms
Coral Springs Apartments with PoolCoral Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Coral Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Forest HillsWindham
Country Club Village
Oakwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity