Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:33 AM

4715 NW 58th Ave

4715 Northwest 58th Avenue · (954) 826-5231
Location

4715 Northwest 58th Avenue, Coral Springs, FL 33067
Coral Creek

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2675 · Avail. now

$2,675

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful home is located in CORAL CREEK of CORAL SPRINGS. Come see this Charming 4 bed, 2.5 bath property. Close to great school, shopping and set back in a quiet neighborhood .All bedrooms are upstairs and the master bedroom has a sitting area with access to an open balcony. Granite Counter-top, 2 Cars Garage, Fenced Backyard, Stainless Steel Appliances & Much More. ONLY ONE MONTH DEPOSIT AND FIRST MONTH MOVES YOU IN!! Apply Online . This Home IS OCCUPIED, DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS. Call Gifford Dixon at 954-826-5231 for details.

(RLNE4223307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4715 NW 58th Ave have any available units?
4715 NW 58th Ave has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4715 NW 58th Ave have?
Some of 4715 NW 58th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4715 NW 58th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4715 NW 58th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4715 NW 58th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4715 NW 58th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4715 NW 58th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4715 NW 58th Ave does offer parking.
Does 4715 NW 58th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4715 NW 58th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4715 NW 58th Ave have a pool?
No, 4715 NW 58th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4715 NW 58th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4715 NW 58th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4715 NW 58th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4715 NW 58th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4715 NW 58th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4715 NW 58th Ave has units with air conditioning.
