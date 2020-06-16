All apartments in Coral Springs
4428 NW 113th Ter

4428 Northwest 113th Terrace · (954) 826-5231
Location

4428 Northwest 113th Terrace, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Beachwood Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2600 · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT**This beautiful single family home in Coral Springs! Stainless steel appliances in beautiful kitchen/ Private back yard on water / Spacious Laundry . Low deposit . Fast Approval (check availability date*) . Close to great schools , shopping centers , markets , main streets and located in a great community. Enjoy modern living style in this corporate own and maintained home. Safe and responsive landlord. This Home IS OCCUPIED, DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS, Please call Gifford Dixon at 954-826-5231 for details.

(RLNE4223296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4428 NW 113th Ter have any available units?
4428 NW 113th Ter has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4428 NW 113th Ter have?
Some of 4428 NW 113th Ter's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4428 NW 113th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4428 NW 113th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4428 NW 113th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 4428 NW 113th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 4428 NW 113th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 4428 NW 113th Ter does offer parking.
Does 4428 NW 113th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4428 NW 113th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4428 NW 113th Ter have a pool?
No, 4428 NW 113th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 4428 NW 113th Ter have accessible units?
No, 4428 NW 113th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4428 NW 113th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4428 NW 113th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 4428 NW 113th Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4428 NW 113th Ter has units with air conditioning.
