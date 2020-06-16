4428 NW 113th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT**This beautiful single family home in Coral Springs! Stainless steel appliances in beautiful kitchen/ Private back yard on water / Spacious Laundry . Low deposit . Fast Approval (check availability date*) . Close to great schools , shopping centers , markets , main streets and located in a great community. Enjoy modern living style in this corporate own and maintained home. Safe and responsive landlord. This Home IS OCCUPIED, DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS, Please call Gifford Dixon at 954-826-5231 for details.



