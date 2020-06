Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

GREAT LOCATION! THE PROPERTY IS GORGEOUS, COMMUNITY POOLS, GYM, TENNIS CT., TOTALLY REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO THE THE SECOND FLOOR WASHER & DRYER IN THE BUILDING.

WITH A FULL SIZE SCREENED IN BALCONY, NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATHROOM, NEW LAMINATE FLOORING THOUGHOUT! CORNER UNIT, BRIGHT WITH SUNLIGHT. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING