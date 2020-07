Amenities

Rarely available 1,196 square foot, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom fully furnished condo in 55+ building. Condo located on 3rd floor in elevator building. Large bright living area with lots of closet space. Screened in patio with relaxing water view. Access to the Community Center and Pool. Centrally located about 0.1 miles to kosher shopping/restaurant, 0.3 to Chabad, 0.3 to City Hall and about 0.5 to Broward Health hospital.