Coral Springs, FL
3412 NW 110th Way
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:23 AM

3412 NW 110th Way

3412 Northwest 110th Way · (888) 534-1116
Location

3412 Northwest 110th Way, Coral Springs, FL 33065
Country Club Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
One of the nicest rental homes on the market in Coral Springs! Winning combination of location, layout, upgrades and value. This home has something for everyone and from the moment you enter you know this home has been meticulously maintained. UPGRADES INCLUDE: New roof, new A/C, custom kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, remodeled baths, accordion shutters, and no carpet. This home features an extra flex space with door and window can be used as a semi private 4th bedroom, office or play area. Gorgeous water view with a private pool, fenced lot all perfect for entertaining family and friends. Will not last! Use showing time to schedule.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 NW 110th Way have any available units?
3412 NW 110th Way has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3412 NW 110th Way have?
Some of 3412 NW 110th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 NW 110th Way currently offering any rent specials?
3412 NW 110th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 NW 110th Way pet-friendly?
No, 3412 NW 110th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Springs.
Does 3412 NW 110th Way offer parking?
Yes, 3412 NW 110th Way does offer parking.
Does 3412 NW 110th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3412 NW 110th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 NW 110th Way have a pool?
Yes, 3412 NW 110th Way has a pool.
Does 3412 NW 110th Way have accessible units?
No, 3412 NW 110th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 NW 110th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3412 NW 110th Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3412 NW 110th Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3412 NW 110th Way has units with air conditioning.
