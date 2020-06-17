3412 NW 110th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

One of the nicest rental homes on the market in Coral Springs! Winning combination of location, layout, upgrades and value. This home has something for everyone and from the moment you enter you know this home has been meticulously maintained. UPGRADES INCLUDE: New roof, new A/C, custom kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, remodeled baths, accordion shutters, and no carpet. This home features an extra flex space with door and window can be used as a semi private 4th bedroom, office or play area. Gorgeous water view with a private pool, fenced lot all perfect for entertaining family and friends. Will not last! Use showing time to schedule.