Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Nice and clean 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit at Coral Springs Tower Club. This unit features new wood flooring, open kitchen to dining/living area with balcony. 1 assigned parking space with plenty of visitor parking spaces for guests. Call up entry announces your guests for you to buzz in. Close to restaurants, shopping and major roads.