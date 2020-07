Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

2 Bedrooms 1 1/2 baths updated unit in mint condition. Tile throughout .Counts with a washer & Dryer in the unit. The building counts with a nice pool and a nice view canal. Centrally located, walking distance to the Mall. Restaurants, Publix..... This is a quite community. The complex is located in a CUL-DE-SAC. Super private location.