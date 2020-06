Amenities

BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY! 5 BEDROOM 3 AND HALF BATHS HOME IN CORAL SPRINGS. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LARGE UPSTAIRS LOFT WITH SKYLIGHTS.DOWNSTAIRS MASTER BEDROOM WITH SEPARATE SITTING AREA AND HIS AND HERS WALK-IN CLOSETS .FENCED BACKWARD WITH SCREENED PATIO, GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. LANDSCAPING AND POOL MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT.GREAT SCHOOLS!CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. ASSOCIATION REQUIRES 650 CREDIT SCORE