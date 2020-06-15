All apartments in Coral Springs
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

1117 NW 97th Dr

1117 Northwest 97th Drive · (954) 826-5231
Location

1117 Northwest 97th Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33071
Maplewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2640 · Avail. now

$2,640

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
YES!! ONLY FIRST & SECURITY MOVES YOU IN!! This Beauty Home Is In The Highly Desirable St. Johns Woods, Three - Bedrooms, Two-Half Baths, 2- Car Garage, With A View Of The Nature Preserve, An Oversized Fenced Lot ; A Designers Masterpiece, Newer Custom Paint Inside, Granite Counter Tops, Wood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Lots Of Extra Storage, Custom Lighting, Volume Ceilings, Walk-In Closet, Laundry Room With Newer Washer and Dryer, Huge Open Patio, All Bedrooms On The Second Floor. Large Well-Kept Backyard Very Private One Of A Kind Home, Walk To A+ School. Tenant Occupied!! Call Gifford Dixon at 954-826-5231 for details.

(RLNE2657201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 NW 97th Dr have any available units?
1117 NW 97th Dr has a unit available for $2,640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1117 NW 97th Dr have?
Some of 1117 NW 97th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 NW 97th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1117 NW 97th Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 NW 97th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1117 NW 97th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1117 NW 97th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1117 NW 97th Dr does offer parking.
Does 1117 NW 97th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1117 NW 97th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 NW 97th Dr have a pool?
No, 1117 NW 97th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1117 NW 97th Dr have accessible units?
No, 1117 NW 97th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 NW 97th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 NW 97th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 NW 97th Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1117 NW 97th Dr has units with air conditioning.
