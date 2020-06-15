1117 NW 97th Dr

Amenities
YES!! ONLY FIRST & SECURITY MOVES YOU IN!! This Beauty Home Is In The Highly Desirable St. Johns Woods, Three - Bedrooms, Two-Half Baths, 2- Car Garage, With A View Of The Nature Preserve, An Oversized Fenced Lot ; A Designers Masterpiece, Newer Custom Paint Inside, Granite Counter Tops, Wood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Lots Of Extra Storage, Custom Lighting, Volume Ceilings, Walk-In Closet, Laundry Room With Newer Washer and Dryer, Huge Open Patio, All Bedrooms On The Second Floor. Large Well-Kept Backyard Very Private One Of A Kind Home, Walk To A+ School. Tenant Occupied!! Call Gifford Dixon at 954-826-5231 for details.
(RLNE2657201)